Tamil Nadu flagbearer in promoting sustainability: Supriya Sahu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has been the flagbearer in promoting sustainability and single-use plastic was banned in the county after Tamil Nadu took a stand against it, said Supriya Sahu, additional chief secretary, Environment, Climate Change and Forests, Government of Tamil Nadu. She was speaking at the inauguration event of the three-day SARVAM expo, focusing on Sustainability, Health and Wellness. It is organised by Rotary International District 3232. She urged Rotarians to join hands with the pollution control board to fight against the plastic menace and call for sustainability.

Jaishankar Unnithan, chairman of Rotary Expo Sarvam 2023, said this is the first time globally that the Rotary district has organised a sustainability fair. M Elizabeth Usovicz, Rotary International director and Rotary International president’s representative (USA), said, “The fair on wellness, sustainability and clean energy is precisely that, it emphasises that it places on Rotary’s environmental area of focus, disease prevention & treatment area of focus and maternal child & child health area of focus - all are exhibited in this expo.”

