Chennai

Three held for burglaries in Anna Nagar

Published: 14th February 2023 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2023 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Thirumangalam police arrested three people for alleged burglaries at two houses in the area. A search is on for two others. The police recovered six sovereigns of gold jewellery and 280 gm of silver articles from them.

According to the police, the accused were identified as Magappu Basha alias Babloo (24), Vicky alias Vignesh (22) and Muthukumar alias Ottai Muthu (23). The police said on January 29, Ramkumar, a resident of Anna Nagar, had locked his house and had gone out.

When he returned home the next morning, he found 25 sovereigns of gold jewellery and one kg of silver articles missing. On the same night, two sovereigns were burgled from another house in the same street.

