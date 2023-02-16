Home Cities Chennai

GEM Hospital conducts free cancer guidance programme

Published: 16th February 2023 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2023 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

cancer

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  GEM Hospital is conducting the Cancer Guidance Program for patients to successfully win their battle against cancer. This initiative will help cancer patients get valuable advice and guidance from the experienced team of doctors from GEM Hospital at free of cost. 

Going by the theme for World Cancer Day (2022-2024) ‘Close the Care Gap’, GEM Hospital is taking every step possible to close the gap in cancer care and to create a cancer-free world. During the programme, a panel of experts will provide the necessary advice and guidance for cancer patients in each and every stage of the treatment process. 

The experts include cancer surgeons, radiologist, medical oncologist, radiation oncologist and pathologist. The only objective of this expert’s panel is to persist with a holistic approach in handling each and every cancer patient. 

Patients can take prior appointments to avail this free guidance program from GEM doctors’ team. 
The programme will be held till February 28, from 9 am to 4 pm at GEM Hospital, 227/2c, MGR Road, Perungudi, Chennai. For details and appointments call:  9710650711

