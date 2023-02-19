Home Cities Chennai

Tamil Nadu DGP transfers Villupuram ashram case to CBCID

After inquiry with 16 women, officials of National Commission for Women said two of them had been raped at the home

Published: 19th February 2023 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2023 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

Jubin Baby (45), owner of Anbu Jothi Ashram, hospitalized at Mundiyambakkam hospital.

Jubin Baby (45), owner of Anbu Jothi Ashram, hospitalized at Mundiyambakkam hospital. (Photo | Krithika Srinivasan Twitter)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Director General of Police C Sylendra Babu on Saturday transferred case on alleged torture and sexual assault of inmates at the illegally-run Anbu Jothi Ashram in Villupuram to the CBCID. Meanwhile, after an inquiry with 16 women rescued from the ashram, officials of National Commission for Women said two of them had been raped at the home.

A press statement from the DGP’s office said the case was being transferred to the CBCID as it was an inter-state investigation involving illegal detention, torture, sexual assault, and suspected human trafficking across state borders, resulting in several inmates going missing from the home.

The home was found to be functioning in Villupuram district without due licenses for housing persons with mental illness, disabilities and destitute persons since 2005 when it was founded. However, senior officials did not respond to queries about why the police department in Chennai and Villupuram had partnered with the home in the past.

The NCW representatives, under senior coordinator Kanchan Khattar, met the women, who are being treated at Government Villupuram Medical College hospital in Mundiampakkam, and held a closed-room inquiry. Khattar told reporters that an NCW team had been formed under her for inquiry.

“In the initial inquiry, we found two women had been raped in the ashram. We will investigate further and submit a report to the commission soon,” she said.BJP state president K Annamalai has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking a CBI probe into the case due to the allegations of human and organ trafficking of the inmates

The irregularities at the home came to light after officials inspected the facility on February 10 following a Madras High Court order on a habeas corpus petition. As many as 142 residents were shifted out of the home to the government hospital at Mundiampakkam for treatment.

Subsequently, based on information from the residents, Villupuram police registered cases against nine persons under 13 sections including for rape and harassment of women. Multiple residents of the home are allegedly missing, including a 70-year-old man, an 80-year-old woman and a 48-year-old man.

Ashram owners Jubin Baby and his wife Maria were both arrested along with other associates. The organisation's facility near Kottakuppam was also closed. A team of officials recently inspected a branch of the organisation in Bengaluru.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu DGP Anbu Jothi Ashram Villupuram CBCID
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | Sourav Roy)
Tax hike on fuel and liquor could push up retail inflation in Kerala
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
TN govt moves SC against laws prescribing NEET for medical admissions
Former Chief Justice of India UU Lalit speaks on the topic ‘Why Study Law: Social Duty and Legal Responsibility’ at the inaugural session of the 11th ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai  | R Satish Babu
Collegium system is nearly perfect, says ex-CJI Lalit
Image for representational purpose. (E
India's national suicide prevention strategy: An opportunity & challenge

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp