A surprising occurrence at Rajan Eye Care hospital, Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Atika Nazira, a 23-year-old from Indonesia, came to Rajan Eye Care, Chennai with the hope of seeing the light of this world again after 15 years. She was suffering from an autoimmune disease, Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE). She has been on systemic steroids for thepast 15 years because of which she developed glaucoma in both eyes.

Atika Nazira with the team of doctors at Rajan Eye Care

When she came to Rajan Eye Care, this young girl was completely blind in both eyes — right eye due to advanced glaucoma with optic nerve damage, and left eye also due to advanced glaucoma with cataract. Doctors in Indonesia, Singapore and Malaysia had given up before she came here.

A team of ophthalmic surgeons of Rajan Eye Care, including Dr Mohan Rajan, Dr Sujatha Mohan, Dr Archana Nivash, and Dr Jeenendhar Gothi (anaesthesiologist) performed complicated eye surgery on the left eye (Ahmed valve for Glaucoma, Phacoemulsification IOL for Cataract). Post-operation, surprising all the doctors, the patient regained 100% vision in the left eye, IOP also became normal.

Atika’s dream of regaining sight in the left eye has become a reality due to efforts of the doctors of Rajan Eye Care Hospital. She will return to Chennai from Indonesia after three months for laser treatment (G6 laser for the severely damaged right eye).

CHENNAI: Atika Nazira, a 23-year-old from Indonesia, came to Rajan Eye Care, Chennai with the hope of seeing the light of this world again after 15 years. She was suffering from an autoimmune disease, Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE). She has been on systemic steroids for thepast 15 years because of which she developed glaucoma in both eyes. Atika Nazira with the team of doctors at Rajan Eye Care When she came to Rajan Eye Care, this young girl was completely blind in both eyes — right eye due to advanced glaucoma with optic nerve damage, and left eye also due to advanced glaucoma with cataract. Doctors in Indonesia, Singapore and Malaysia had given up before she came here. A team of ophthalmic surgeons of Rajan Eye Care, including Dr Mohan Rajan, Dr Sujatha Mohan, Dr Archana Nivash, and Dr Jeenendhar Gothi (anaesthesiologist) performed complicated eye surgery on the left eye (Ahmed valve for Glaucoma, Phacoemulsification IOL for Cataract). Post-operation, surprising all the doctors, the patient regained 100% vision in the left eye, IOP also became normal. Atika’s dream of regaining sight in the left eye has become a reality due to efforts of the doctors of Rajan Eye Care Hospital. She will return to Chennai from Indonesia after three months for laser treatment (G6 laser for the severely damaged right eye).