Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority to rationalise staff strength, surrender 161 posts

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has decided to rationalise its staff strength by surrendering 161 posts amid the proposed expansion of the Chennai Metropolitan Area (CMA) from 1,189 sqkm to 5,904 sqkm, CMDA sources said.

The authority has also proposed to add 40 new posts thereby reducing its overall headcount to 687 from 808. The restructuring would help CMDA save Rs 28.96 lakh per year, sources said. The CMDA had initially proposed to surrender 75 posts during a discussion on new service rules.

Official sources defended the move saying rationalisation has been done only to surrender non-technical posts. “We will be filling all vacant posts. We are rationalizing only non-technical posts,” a senior official told TNIE.

The expansion of CMA would hike the population under the authority by 50%. The development authority is also planning to take 72 staff on deputation from the directorate of town and country planning for work related to expanded areas.

Interestingly, as per the action taken report in Moulivakkam building collapse case that claimed 60 lives, the CMDA had planned to restructure its enforcement cell manned by skeletal staff. The agency had submitted a proposal in 2014 to increase the staff strength of the cell alone by 580.

Efforts were also made to revise the proposal by including restructuring of the cell to inspect multistoried structures in the entire Chennai Metropolitan Area. It was suggested to expand the cell in CMDA limits, encompassing 15 city zones, seven municipalities, 12 town panchayats and 10 panchayat unions, to 345 staff spread over the 15 Chennai corporation zones with an additional expenditure of Rs 2 crore per annum towards salary and Rs.1 crore towards administrative expenses.

Former Anna University professor of urban engineering K P Subramanian said restructuring is a critical decision and it will have far-reaching implications. “Such decisions must be taken after a transparent study explaining the existing situation, objectives, and the need for such restructuring. It must be taken after considering different aspects such as preparation of plans in-house rather than outsourcing, devolution of functions to local bodies, and expansion of Chennai Metropolitan Planning Area. Otherwise, it may be construed as a random exercise,” he said.

