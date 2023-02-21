Home Cities Chennai

Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority to rationalise staff strength, surrender 161 posts

Official sources defended the move saying rationalisation has been done only to surrender non-technical posts. “We will be filling all vacant posts.

Published: 21st February 2023 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2023 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA)

Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) office. (File photo)

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has decided to rationalise its staff strength by surrendering 161 posts amid the proposed expansion of the Chennai Metropolitan Area (CMA) from 1,189 sqkm to 5,904 sqkm, CMDA sources said.

The authority has also proposed to add 40 new posts thereby reducing its overall headcount to 687 from 808. The restructuring would help CMDA save Rs 28.96 lakh per year, sources said. The CMDA had initially proposed to surrender 75 posts during a discussion on new service rules. 

Official sources defended the move saying rationalisation has been done only to surrender non-technical posts. “We will be filling all vacant posts. We are rationalizing only non-technical posts,” a senior official told TNIE.

The expansion of CMA would hike the population under the authority by 50%. The development authority is also planning to take 72 staff on deputation from the directorate of town and country planning for work related to expanded areas.

Interestingly, as per the action taken report in Moulivakkam building collapse case that claimed 60 lives, the CMDA had planned to restructure its enforcement cell manned by skeletal staff. The agency had submitted a proposal in 2014 to increase the staff strength of the cell alone by 580.

Efforts were also made to revise the proposal by including restructuring of the cell to inspect multistoried structures in the entire Chennai Metropolitan Area. It was suggested to expand the cell in CMDA limits, encompassing 15 city zones, seven municipalities, 12 town panchayats and 10 panchayat unions, to 345 staff spread over the 15 Chennai corporation zones with an additional expenditure of Rs 2 crore per annum towards salary and Rs.1 crore towards administrative expenses.

Former Anna University professor of urban engineering K P Subramanian said restructuring is a critical decision and it will have far-reaching implications. “Such decisions must be taken after a transparent study explaining the existing situation, objectives, and the need for such restructuring. It must be taken after considering different aspects such as preparation of plans in-house rather than outsourcing, devolution of functions to local bodies, and expansion of Chennai Metropolitan Planning Area. Otherwise, it may be construed as a random exercise,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority Chennai Metropolitan Area
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Digital transactions will soon exceed cash in India: PM Modi
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
FCI corruption matter: CBI searches at 30 locations in Punjab
Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray addresses a press conference at Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
SC agrees to hear Uddhav Thackeray faction's plea against EC decision
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
ED searches country-wide locations in money laundering case linked to J'khand rural development dept

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp