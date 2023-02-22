Brailles on Wheels to be held on Sunday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The 32nd Brailles on Wheels will be held on February 26, from Savera Hotel. The car rally for the visually impaired will be held by National Association for the Blind, O2 Health Studio and Madras Motor Sports Club. It brings together the visually impaired and the sighted making it an inclusive sporting event.

The navigator and the driver are mutually dependent thus creating a beautiful synthesis of two minds. The navigator has to read out the instructions which are in Braille for the driver.

Each team member contributes according to his or her abilities. The rally helps persons with visual impairment to build contacts and foster bonds.

It also gives an opportunity for the sighted person to get to know a person with visual impairment.

