Home Cities Chennai

Brailles on Wheels to be held on Sunday

Each team member contributes according to his or her abilities.

Published: 22nd February 2023 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2023 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

Braille, Blind reading

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The 32nd Brailles on Wheels will be held on February 26, from Savera Hotel. The car rally for the visually impaired will be held by National Association for the Blind, O2 Health Studio and Madras Motor Sports Club. It brings together the visually impaired and the sighted making it an inclusive sporting event.

The navigator and the driver are mutually dependent thus creating a beautiful synthesis of two minds. The navigator has to read out the instructions which are in Braille for the driver.

Each team member contributes according to his or her abilities. The rally helps persons with visual impairment to build contacts and foster bonds.

It also gives an opportunity for the sighted person to get to know a person with visual impairment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Brailles on Wheels car rally visually impaired
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Digital transactions will soon exceed cash in India: PM Modi
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
FCI corruption matter: CBI searches at 30 locations in Punjab
Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray addresses a press conference at Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
SC agrees to hear Uddhav Thackeray faction's plea against EC decision
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
ED searches country-wide locations in money laundering case linked to J'khand rural development dept

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp