Home Cities Chennai

Water Resources Department gives nod for 10 lakefront developments

“Being the sole proprietor of the lakes, we have urged the tank bunds should not be disturbed and similarly, the inlet and outlet should not be affected at any cost,” sources said.

Published: 22nd February 2023 07:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2023 07:13 AM   |  A+A-

According to sources in the WRD, six tanks falling under Lower Palar division and four tanks under Kosasthalaiyar basin division were inspected by executive engineers. (Photo | P Jawahar)

According to sources in the WRD, six tanks falling under Lower Palar division and four tanks under Kosasthalaiyar basin division were inspected by executive engineers. (Photo | P Jawahar)

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Water Resources Department (WRD) has given conditional approval to the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) for the proposed `100-crore lakefront development of 10 lakes.

According to sources in the WRD, six tanks falling under Lower Palar division, which include Perumbakkam, Mudichur, Madambakkam, Sembakkam, Velachery, Adambakkam and four tanks under Kosasthalaiyar basin division - Retteri, Ayanambakkam, Puzhal and Kolathur - were inspected by executive engineers and consent has been given based on conditions put forward by the department.

“Being the sole proprietor of the lakes, we have urged the tank bunds should not be disturbed and similarly, the inlet and outlet should not be affected at any cost,” sources said. A draft design for the same has been vetted by WRD engineers, added sources.

Proposed by CMDA, the project aims to conserve the lakes. The idea behind lakefront development is to strengthen the blue-green infrastructure (BGI) of a city, which helps in tackling issues like urban flooding, climate change and urban heat island. CMDA has approached the government for issuing a government order for the joint development and maintenance of lakes by the planning body and WRD.

Other conditions include the water spread area of the lakes should not be reduced besides there should not be any kind of discharge into waterbodies or lakes. Similarly, there should not be any wells for drinking water supply inside the lakes, water spread area beside it also prohibits any activities.

Plans are to develop cycle tracks, walkways, viewing decks, water sports, boating, etc. Apart from this, it would also have herb gardens, parks, amphitheatres, butterfly gardens and flower gardens. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Water Resources Department CMDA lakefront developments
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Digital transactions will soon exceed cash in India: PM Modi
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
FCI corruption matter: CBI searches at 30 locations in Punjab
Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray addresses a press conference at Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
SC agrees to hear Uddhav Thackeray faction's plea against EC decision
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
ED searches country-wide locations in money laundering case linked to J'khand rural development dept

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp