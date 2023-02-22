Water Resources Department gives nod for 10 lakefront developments

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Water Resources Department (WRD) has given conditional approval to the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) for the proposed `100-crore lakefront development of 10 lakes.

According to sources in the WRD, six tanks falling under Lower Palar division, which include Perumbakkam, Mudichur, Madambakkam, Sembakkam, Velachery, Adambakkam and four tanks under Kosasthalaiyar basin division - Retteri, Ayanambakkam, Puzhal and Kolathur - were inspected by executive engineers and consent has been given based on conditions put forward by the department.

“Being the sole proprietor of the lakes, we have urged the tank bunds should not be disturbed and similarly, the inlet and outlet should not be affected at any cost,” sources said. A draft design for the same has been vetted by WRD engineers, added sources.

Proposed by CMDA, the project aims to conserve the lakes. The idea behind lakefront development is to strengthen the blue-green infrastructure (BGI) of a city, which helps in tackling issues like urban flooding, climate change and urban heat island. CMDA has approached the government for issuing a government order for the joint development and maintenance of lakes by the planning body and WRD.

Other conditions include the water spread area of the lakes should not be reduced besides there should not be any kind of discharge into waterbodies or lakes. Similarly, there should not be any wells for drinking water supply inside the lakes, water spread area beside it also prohibits any activities.

Plans are to develop cycle tracks, walkways, viewing decks, water sports, boating, etc. Apart from this, it would also have herb gardens, parks, amphitheatres, butterfly gardens and flower gardens.

CHENNAI: The Water Resources Department (WRD) has given conditional approval to the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) for the proposed `100-crore lakefront development of 10 lakes. According to sources in the WRD, six tanks falling under Lower Palar division, which include Perumbakkam, Mudichur, Madambakkam, Sembakkam, Velachery, Adambakkam and four tanks under Kosasthalaiyar basin division - Retteri, Ayanambakkam, Puzhal and Kolathur - were inspected by executive engineers and consent has been given based on conditions put forward by the department. “Being the sole proprietor of the lakes, we have urged the tank bunds should not be disturbed and similarly, the inlet and outlet should not be affected at any cost,” sources said. A draft design for the same has been vetted by WRD engineers, added sources. Proposed by CMDA, the project aims to conserve the lakes. The idea behind lakefront development is to strengthen the blue-green infrastructure (BGI) of a city, which helps in tackling issues like urban flooding, climate change and urban heat island. CMDA has approached the government for issuing a government order for the joint development and maintenance of lakes by the planning body and WRD. Other conditions include the water spread area of the lakes should not be reduced besides there should not be any kind of discharge into waterbodies or lakes. Similarly, there should not be any wells for drinking water supply inside the lakes, water spread area beside it also prohibits any activities. Plans are to develop cycle tracks, walkways, viewing decks, water sports, boating, etc. Apart from this, it would also have herb gardens, parks, amphitheatres, butterfly gardens and flower gardens.