Stories of strength and solidarity in struggles

CHENNAI: In the strength of the community, Swetha Sudhakar C, director and CEO of Born2Win, an organisation for the empowerment of the trans community, saw a glimmer of hope that blossomed into an idea that would change their lives forever. Fighting the stigma and prejudice in society has been an additional weight for the trans community, which is already grappling with a lack of opportunity, basic survival, and internal disputes, expressed Swetha. Affected, she took the next obvious step and banded with other members of the community to start Born2Win in 2013. The team recently celebrated their tenth anniversary at Malaiyappa Hotel, Guindy.

Programmes of progress

This organisation of 12 members expanded to help almost 10,000 trans people from all over the state. Recognising that the three Es – Education, Employment, and Empowerment are the stepping stones to progress, Born2Win established various projects to help the community. Explaining their projects, Swetha said, “Counselling and group therapy, providing material, financial and allied support for trans people to complete their school and higher education under the Trans Education Project, skill development, professional training and capacity building initiatives under the Trans Employability Project, supporting potential job seekers by systemic advocacy and awareness building among the employers under the Trans Employment Project, and facilitating and nurturing support avenues of self-employment of the community members under the Trans Entrepreneurship initiatives are a few of the major initiatives.”

Honouring role models

With their Annual Trans Achievers Award that honours the outstanding achievements of the members, they continue to keep their stories alive. “The awards culminate in the publication of the trans calendar at the beginning of each subsequent year. The calendar lists out an achiever for a month and their work. The awardees are not only trans people but everyone who works for the upliftment of the community. The funds raised from the calendars go towards the various initiatives run by the trust, education and skill development of the community,” Swetha said.

Radha from Villupuram was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award for her efforts spanning over 35 years, for the upliftment and recognition of the trans community through her organisation, Thirunangai Nala Sangam. Shasha Reddy and her husband Vicky were given the Couple of the Year title for being an inspirational married couple advocating their experiences through their YouTube channel when marriage is still a struggle for the community. Anbu Ruby was recognised for her efforts as the first trans nurse posted at a government hospital, Shalini from Thiruvallur received accolades for her decade-long sari enterprise and for spreading entrepreneurial knowledge in the community. Gana Vimala was lauded for her achievements as a singer and for playing an active role in matters of gender and caste. Sakshy from Puducherry was praised for her work as a student while simultaneously advocating against transphobia.

Talking about finding solidarity through the organisation, Shahina from Coimbatore, the youngest member of the organisation, shared, “I used to think that being a trans person might be lonely. After finishing my 12th standard, I was confused if I should apply to a men’s college or a women’s college. But my mother was adamant that I continue my education no matter what. When my mother’s friend introduced me to Born2Win, I was able to apply to colleges by maintaining my identity. Despite initial reluctance, finally Madras University admitted me to their B Com course. When I joined the organisation, Swetha ma’am asked me what I wanted to do. My reply was instant; I told her I wanted to study. Being the first trans person in the university, I aspire to continue my academic interest in accounting and land a job in banking.”

Milestones over the years

The anniversary celebrations also saw the launch of the organisation’s book, which condenses their projects and activities. It highlights the Skilling Trans for Employability Project (STEP) initiative that works towards improving employability through additional skills like soft skills, spoken English, and financial literacy. The tailoring unit established in 2017 gave livelihood to more than 65 trans women. The first trans-women-run DTP centre in Saidapet was set up in 2019. More than 40 trans people have completed their driver training through STEP.

