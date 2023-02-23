Told to move, Loop road fish vendors stage protest

Maryam Viquar Ahmed By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Residents of Nochikuppam and other fishing hamlets near Marina staged a protest on Wednesday after they were asked to shift off the Loop road. Residents said corporation officials and police have been asking them to shift off the spot which they held on to for years.

The loop road which was once just a pathway between the huts of the fisherfolk was made into a ‘kaccha’ road much against their wishes stating it was for their betterment. This then gave way to a pucca road which was open to traffic only during the peak hours during the morning and evenings.

Now, it is a proper road with heavy vehicles, including buses, plying on it at breakneck speed. “Our opinions were not taken into consideration when they decided we would be shifted to the under-construction complex. We will not move into the complex because this is where our livelihood is and has always been. We have said this several times,” said South Indian Fishermen Welfare Association President, K Bharathi.

The corporation is constructing a fish market complex at a cost of Rs 9.97 crore with 366 fish stalls, an effluent treatment plant, a facility to park 60 two-wheelers and 110 cars, and two dedicated spaces to clean the fish along with drinking water and toilet facilities.

“Asking us to move to a complex or a godown will not be feasible. The open air helps keep the stench away. When in an enclosed space, the stench will be unbearable,” said Latha, a fish vendor. “Moreover people who travel through the link road stop and buy our catch. If they shift us to a complex, not all of us will be able to sell our products. This will affect our business,” added another vendor.

