Transwoman found dead in abandoned plot in Chennai with throat slit

Police secured the body after people in the neighbourhood alerted them about foul smell emanating from plot behind a petrol bunk off Mathur 200ft road.

Published: 25th February 2023 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2023 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A 29-year-old transwoman was found dead with her throat slit in an abandoned plot near Madhavaram on Thursday. Police said, the deceased was identified as Sana, a resident of Tsunami Nagar, Ennore.

Police secured the body after people in the neighbourhood alerted them about foul smell emanating from plot behind a petrol bunk off Mathur 200ft road. The body was sent to Stanley Hospital for postmortem.

The Madhavaram Milk Colony police registered a case and an investigation is on. Police said the victim was a sex worker and could have been murdered in an altercation with one of her clients. 

Grace Banu, a trans rights activist, said transgender people who don’t have family backing, social support, or state security are increasingly being murdered or are going missing.

