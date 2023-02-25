Transwoman found dead in abandoned plot in Chennai with throat slit
Police secured the body after people in the neighbourhood alerted them about foul smell emanating from plot behind a petrol bunk off Mathur 200ft road.
Published: 25th February 2023 08:10 AM | Last Updated: 25th February 2023 08:10 AM | A+A A-
CHENNAI: A 29-year-old transwoman was found dead with her throat slit in an abandoned plot near Madhavaram on Thursday. Police said, the deceased was identified as Sana, a resident of Tsunami Nagar, Ennore.
Police secured the body after people in the neighbourhood alerted them about foul smell emanating from plot behind a petrol bunk off Mathur 200ft road. The body was sent to Stanley Hospital for postmortem.
The Madhavaram Milk Colony police registered a case and an investigation is on. Police said the victim was a sex worker and could have been murdered in an altercation with one of her clients.
Grace Banu, a trans rights activist, said transgender people who don’t have family backing, social support, or state security are increasingly being murdered or are going missing.