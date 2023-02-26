Tamil Nadu to fund school for migrants in Mani Nagar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu and Gujarat state governments have assured to allocate adequate funds to Ahmedabad Krishna Tamil Vidyala school, with an aim to ensure proper education for migrants from Tamil Nadu.Speaking to TNIE during a special trip to Gujarat organised by Press Information Bureau (PIB), Ahmedabad Tamil Association president R Thirunavukarasu said the school was built for Tamils in Mani Nagar in 1974. Hundreds of Tamil families have been living here for several decades. The Tamil-medium school was open until 2020, but shut in the wake of the pandemic and poor strength.“Due to lack of funds and poor infrastructure, the school has remained closed. The VGP group recently erected a statue of Tamil poet Tiruvallur on the school grounds and minister Thangam Thennarasu unveiled the statue on February 12. At that time, we requested the minister extend the Tamil Nadu government’s help to reconstruct the school,” he said. Ahmadabad Tamil Association are hoping that the Krishna Tamil Vidlaya School would be ready for 2024-25 academic year, as both state governments were ready to renovate it.P Sampth, a resident of Mani Nagar in Ahmedabad, told TNIE that for the last seven decades his family has lived in the locality. “I was a student at the school in the 1990s. Despite residing for several years, my parents wanted me to learn Tamil and enrolled me in the school,” he said.