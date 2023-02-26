Home Cities Chennai

Tamil Nadu to fund school for migrants in Mani Nagar

The Tamil-medium school was open until 2020, but shut in the wake of the pandemic and poor strength.

Published: 26th February 2023 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2023 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

Image of migrant workers used for representational purposes only

Image of migrant workers used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu and Gujarat state governments have assured to allocate adequate funds to Ahmedabad Krishna Tamil Vidyala school, with an aim to ensure proper education for migrants from Tamil Nadu.Speaking to TNIE during a special trip to Gujarat organised by Press Information Bureau (PIB), Ahmedabad Tamil Association president R Thirunavukarasu said the school was built for Tamils in Mani Nagar in 1974.

Hundreds of Tamil families have been living here for several decades. The Tamil-medium school was open until 2020, but shut in the wake of the pandemic and poor strength.“Due to lack of funds and poor infrastructure, the school has remained closed. The VGP group recently erected a statue of Tamil poet Tiruvallur on the school grounds and minister Thangam Thennarasu unveiled the statue on February 12. At that time, we requested the minister extend the Tamil Nadu government’s help to reconstruct the school,” he said.

Ahmadabad Tamil Association are hoping that the Krishna Tamil Vidlaya School would be ready for 2024-25 academic year, as both state governments were ready to renovate it.P Sampth, a resident of Mani Nagar in Ahmedabad, told TNIE that for the last seven decades his family has lived in the locality. “I was a student at the school in the 1990s. Despite residing for several years, my parents wanted me to learn Tamil and enrolled me in the school,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu education migrants
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and other dignitaries during the G20 FM meet, in Bengaluru, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Russian officials ‘rebuked’ by some in G20 FM meet
Sonia Gandhi and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel at the 85th plenary session of the Congress party in Nava Raipur on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Opposition unity ineffective without us, says Congress at plenary session
A healthcare worker administers the Covid-19 vaccine to a man in Chennai. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
3.4 million lives saved by Covid vaccination programme: Report
Rescue operation underway after a wall of a building collapsed at Daurala in Meerut, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Seven killed, 30 trapped in wall collapse in Meerut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp