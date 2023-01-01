Home Cities Chennai

Man held for raping, blackmailing woman with video clip for money

When his attempts to extort money failed, he sent the video clip to her son, say cops 

Published: 01st January 2023

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 42-year-old man was arrested on charges of blackmailing a woman with a video clip of him allegedly raping her.

The Avadi police said the man, identified as Suresh from Chengalpattu district, spiked the woman’s drink and raped her three months ago. He recorded this incident on his mobile phone and was blackmailing her for money. Last week, the woman lodged a police complaint after the man sent the video clip to her son. He was arrested on Friday.

The police said the woman was a widow and worked at a hotel. She also worked as an agent for a self-help group, helping its members obtain loan. The suspect befriended her through the self-help group and obtained a loan through her several months ago. He paid interest initially but then stopped. She tried to make him pay the interest, but in vain.

Three months ago, he contacted her and asked her to come to his room and get all dues. When she went to the room, he offered her a spiked drink. When she passed out, he raped her and recorded the act. When she regained consciousness, Suresh started blackmailing her with the video clip and demanded money. She didn’t budge, but he continued to threaten her, saying he would release the video online. This went on for months, police said.

Recently, when his attempts to extort money from her failed, Suresh sent the video clip to her son, following which the woman lodged the complaint with the police.

