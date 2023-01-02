Home Cities Chennai

Cooum restoration: Houses gone, businesses remain

Even five years after hundreds of houses were demolished, several commercial establishments continue to encroach upon the Cooum river.

Published: 02nd January 2023 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2023 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

A commercial establishment in Greams Road. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

While the authorities evict residential buildings along the river’s right of way without difficulties, commercial establishments in areas like Greams Road, Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar and Mehta Nagar continue to remain untouched since authorities can do little to clear them.

“While thousands of families have been relocated off the banks of Cooum, there are around 120 commercial establishments including shops that remain. The delay in most cases is because these establishments move court as soon as they receive information of an eviction drive and the cases drag on for years said,” officials. 

In 2017 and 2019, 300 families in Mackey’s Garden and 603 houses in Thideer Nagar were demolished as part of the Cooum river restoration project but seven automobile stops remain even today. Similarly, while 250 families were removed from Radhakrishnan Nagar in Arumbakkam, the RK Nagar shop Owners’ Association moved to court in 2018 seeking a stay in evictions. 

These ‘encroachments’ include a lodge and a marriage hall. In Mehta Nagar, large multi-storeyed houses that were found encroaching the river have been removed however commercial establishments continue to pose a challenge to authorities.

