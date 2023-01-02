Dancing their way into a new year

Diya Maria George By

CHENNAI: More than dancers and teachers, VP Dhananjayan and Shanta Dhananjayan are storytellers. Through their eyes, movements and mudras they have been gracefully telling different stories for more than 50 years now. Since the establishment of Bharata Kalanjali in 1968, they have broken the traditional path and have innovated a lot of new changes in Bharatanatyam. “We were called trendsetters. The so-called tradition has a lot of basic roots and from that, we have taken two new paths.

We have introduced religious, social, political, and environmental themes, which are novel to the Bharatanatyam tradition. We have paved the way for youngsters to evolve, introduce new themes, and develop their imaginative forms. Through our work, the audience was able to understand that art and traditions are not part of a stagnant pond instead it is a flowing river,” shared Dhananjayan at the Sangeethotsavam festival at the Spastic Society of Tamil Nadu on Friday.

Auditorium for art

The couple mastered the craft from Kalakshetra and has strived to carry forward the legacy. “After working there for several years, imbibing the beauty of art, we started Bharata Kalanjali. Through the institution, we are constantly evolving,” said Shanta. In the presence of the Dhananjayans, CP Satyajit, artistic director of Bharata Kalanjali, and Shobana Bhalchandra, the creative executive director of Bharata Kalanjali, Governor of Tamil Nadu, RN Ravi, unveiled the renovated Therapeutic Enrichment Activity Hall (TEACH) Auditorium at the campus of The Spastic Society of Tamil Nadu. “TEACH auditorium is Spastics Society’s space. It is not a theatre yet.

We are trying to make it a professional theatre that can be hired by others. It can be beneficial for the NGO,” shared Dhananjayan. Adding to that Shanta said, “This side of Adyar doesn’t have a good theatre. This will be a new beginning. The speciality is the ample parking space which is lacking in almost all the theatres in the city. The space is also disabled-friendly. We also conduct our classes on the same premises which is an added advantage.”

The event also witnessed the unveiling of the prototype panel of the Nava Karanas, which are sculptures that capture the current Nritta practice system in stone for future generations. Delivering the inaugural address, the governor shared, “The Dhananjayans built, nursed, and shaped it with their lifelong devotion. I am delighted to be part of this event. Bharat Kalanjali has been doing a great service to Indian classical art. I sincerely appreciate and extend my greetings to the Spastic Society for the collaboration. I am sure this collaboration will take our Indian art to a new level and will also help our children with special needs to be partnered in the growth of our nation as dignified citizens.”

The inaugural ceremony was followed by the performance of students of Bharata Kalanjali. Sharing their aspirations for the new year the Dhananjayans summed up, “Last year also a lot of students preferred online classes. We don’t prefer that as they won’t get ‘guru mugham’, a close interaction with the teacher. It gives discipline, devotion, and dedication. We are trying to bring back students to the fold. We also want to do more productions.”

