Home Cities Chennai

Hand over schools in extended areas to improve infrastructure: Greater Chennai Corporation

At present, the corporation manages 281 schools in the city.

Published: 02nd January 2023 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2023 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

Report shows “irregularities” in construction of over 2K classrooms in govt schools

Image for representational purpose only.

By Nirupama Viswanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has submitted a proposal to the state government to hand over schools that come under the School Education Department in the extended areas. At present, the corporation manages 281 schools in the city.

According to corporation sources, since the schools in extended areas have not come under the corporation even after 11 years of areas like Thiruvottiyur, Manali, Madhavaram, Ambattur, Valasaravakkam, Perungudi, Alandur and Sholinganallur are being added to the corporation, and infrastructure improvement in these schools has become a challenge.

“Even in areas like Alandur, we as corporation officials are not the inspecting authority and are not allowed entry. Any requests for infrastructure improvement should be submitted by the district education officers to the corporation building department,” said a corporation official.

This takes a lot of time. If the schools come under the corporation work can be carried out sooner, said the official. After schools are handed over, teachers can decide if they want to continue to serve under the state or join the corporation. They will be given a ‘breathing time’ of three years to decide, said sources.

Apart from infrastructure, there are separate initiatives for corporation school students that do not apply to students in extended areas. “We recently took our top scorers in Class 10 to a North India tour; under the ‘Wings to Fly’ project, selected students are also given the chance to fly out of the country,” said a corporation official.

The corporation also has financial assistance schemes for Rs 45,000 per year for professional courses like MBBS/BE, Rs 25,000 a year for integrated courses, Rs 10,000 a year for teacher training and nursing courses and Rs 7,000 a year for other degrees/diplomas, apart from other schemes like cash prizes for 100% attendance and smart classrooms.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Greater Chennai Corporation School Education Department
India Matters
Fireworks and gas explosions at Mohanur in Namakkal resulted in the death of four people and injury of seven others. Over 16 homes also sustained damages in the explosion.(Photo | Express)
Firecracker blast in Namakkal leaves four killed, four injured
(Express Illustration)
Nine killed as SUV rams into luxury bus on Gujarat highway
PM Modi with Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran during a meeting in New Delhi on Jan 27, ahead of the official handover of Air India to the Tata Group.(File Photo | PTI)
2022 Pix story: India's year in photos
BJP MLA Abhay Verma
Protest outside house of BJP MLA who ‘beat sanitation staff’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp