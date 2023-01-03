R-LNG to power defunct Ennore thermal station

S Guruvanmikanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: After removing assets, materials, and equipment from the decommissioned Ennore Thermal Power Station, Tangedco will build gas-fired power projects. “As part of the zero carbon initiative, Tangedco has planned to execute re-gasified liquefied natural gas (R-LNG) power projects of smaller capacity, ranging from 18 to 20 MW, totalling 2,000 MW,” an official told TNIE.

At first, the state-owned power utility had decided to build a plant in Basin Bridge, but on account of urbanisation, the government directed Tangedco to shift the project to the decommissioned thermal power station site in Ennore. A consultant was hired in April 2022 to conduct a feasibility study and after he submitted the report, Tangedco floated tenders, but there were few takers.

A few weeks ago, the power utility floated the tender again and bidders can apply till Thursday. The successful bidder must have completed work of dismantling and removing scrap, including the dismantling and demolition of structures and buildings, to a value of not less than Rs 23 crore in a single contract with Tangedco or another state electricity board or power utilities within the last 15 years.

Hence, there were only a few bidders and the utility was not satisfied with the rates quoted. However, the officials are hopeful that work on the gas-fired power project will begin before the end of this fiscal year.

