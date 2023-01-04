IIT Kanpur, Apollo sign MoU for research collaboration in medtech

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, and Apollo Hospitals announced signed a Memorandum of Understanding for collaborative research in the clinical application of artificial intelligence and other areas of mutual interest in healthcare technology.

This is the first-of-its-kind formal collaboration between IIT, Kanpur, and Apollo Hospitals. Professor AR Harish, Dean R&D, IIT Kanpur and professor Krishnan Ganapathy, director Apollo Telemedicine, Apollo Hospitals, signed the MoU in the presence of professor Abhay Karandikar, Director of IIT Kanpur, and Dr Prathap C Reddy, chairman, Apollo Group.

