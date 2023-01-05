Home Cities Chennai

Stalin to inaugurate 46th Chennai Book Fair on Jan 6

BAPASI says 1,000 stalls to be set up and 50 lakh visitors expected

Published: 05th January 2023 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2023 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

People throng on the last day of the 45th Chennai Book Fair at YMCA Grounds in Nandanam

File photo of the 45th Chennai Book Fair at YMCA Grounds in Nandanam. (Photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin will inaugurate the 46th Chennai Book Fair and present the Kalaignar Porkizhi and BAPASI awards at the YMCA grounds here on Friday. The book fair will be conducted from 11 am to 8.30 pm, till January 22. 

Book Sellers and Publishers Association of South India (BAPASI) President S Vairavan and Secretary SK Murugan told media that 1,000 book stalls will be set up this year, on members’ requests, as against the usual 800. Stalls for children will also be allotted. The guild invited schools and colleges to visit the fair and place bulk orders.

“We have also planned to set up 100 mini-racks,” Murugan said. He added that the book fair will be conducted in full swing this year after the pandemic. A footfall of 50 lakh is expected.

The Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation, the World Tamil Research Center, Sahitya Akademi, the National Book Trust Publication Division, Thanjavur Tamil University, ‘Illam Thedi Kalvi’, and the Archeology Department will participate in the fair.

First in’tl book fair in city
Chennai will also see its first ever international book fair, on the YMCA grounds by the school education department, from January 16 to 18. Publishers and booksellers from nearly 40 countries including Singapore and Sri Lanka will set up stalls.

Kalaignar Porkizhi Award recipients

  • Devi Bharathi (Novel)
  • Chandra Thangaraj (Short Stories) 
  • Devedeven (Quotes)
  • C Mohan (Translation) 
  • Piralayan (Drama)

BAPASI award recipients

  • M Pattazhagan
  • K Rathina Sababathi 
  • Deepak Mathiyalagan
  • Devi Natchiyappan 
  • S Thirugnasampantham
  • Indumathi
  • Aisha R Nadarajan 
  • Vivek (Cinema Lyricist)
  • Mervin
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MK Stalin Chennai Book Fair
India Matters
Vehicles move slowly amid low visibility due to fog on a cold winter morning in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi reels under cold wave, dense fog; relief likely soon
Wreckage of the trainee plane which crashed into the dome of a temple, in Rewa, early Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Pilot dead as trainer aircraft crashes into temple in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. (Photo | PTI)
If it were in my control, I would make rapists parade in public: Rajasthan CM
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (Photo | PTI)
Govt, RBI in discussion with South Asian countries for cross-border rupee trade: Shaktikanta Das

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp