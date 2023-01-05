Three-day conference discusses need to shift from paddy to millet cultivation

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The College of Food and Dairy Technology kick-started an international conference cum exhibition on food and beverage technology at the Madras Veterinary College on Wednesday.

CFDT, a constituent of the Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS), is organising the event in collaboration with the Ministry of Food Processing Industries, SRM Institute of Science and Technology, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), the Indian Beverage Association, and the Association of Food Scientists and Technologists.

The three-day event, titled ‘Innovations in Food and Beverage Technology for Sustainable Future’, will see experts speak on challenges faced by the food and beverage industry and how these can be solved to achieve sustainability, global food safety standards, and export opportunities for the Indian industry. Anita Praveen, Secretary, union ministry of food processing industries, highlighted the need to shift focus from contemporary rice cultivation to millet production, and the sustainable development of the food and beverage industry.

KN Selvakumar, Vice Chancellor, TANUVAS highlighted that the institute has been working towards bringing innovation in areas related to food technology and animal welfare.

