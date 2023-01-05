Home Cities Chennai

Three-day conference discusses need to shift from paddy to millet cultivation

The College of Food and Dairy Technology kick-started an international conference cum exhibition on food and beverage technology at the Madras Veterinary College on Wednesday. 

Published: 05th January 2023 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2023 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

The three-day event, titled ‘Innovations in Food and Beverage Technology for Sustainable Future’, will see experts speak on challenges faced by the food and beverage industry and how these can be solv

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The College of Food and Dairy Technology kick-started an international conference cum exhibition on food and beverage technology at the Madras Veterinary College on Wednesday. 

CFDT, a constituent of the Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS), is organising the event in collaboration with the Ministry of Food Processing Industries, SRM Institute of Science and Technology, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), the Indian Beverage Association, and the Association of Food Scientists and Technologists.

The three-day event, titled ‘Innovations in Food and Beverage Technology for Sustainable Future’, will see experts speak on challenges faced by the food and beverage industry and how these can be solved to achieve sustainability, global food safety standards, and export opportunities for the Indian industry. Anita Praveen, Secretary, union ministry of food processing industries, highlighted the need to shift focus from contemporary rice cultivation to millet production, and the sustainable development of the food and beverage industry.

KN Selvakumar, Vice Chancellor, TANUVAS highlighted that the institute has been working towards bringing innovation in areas related to food technology and animal welfare. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Vehicles move slowly amid low visibility due to fog on a cold winter morning in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi reels under cold wave, dense fog; relief likely soon
Wreckage of the trainee plane which crashed into the dome of a temple, in Rewa, early Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Pilot dead as trainer aircraft crashes into temple in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. (Photo | PTI)
If it were in my control, I would make rapists parade in public: Rajasthan CM
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (Photo | PTI)
Govt, RBI in discussion with South Asian countries for cross-border rupee trade: Shaktikanta Das

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp