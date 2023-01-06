Chennai buildings may emit 232 mn tonne Co2: IIT-Madras study

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai may cumulatively emit 231.9 million tonnes of carbon dioxide (Co2) between 2019 and 2040 due to construction and operation of buildings alone, say researchers from Indian Institute of Technology-Madras.

A study by an IIT-M team has found that construction industry may account for 25% of the total Co2 emissions generated by the city. Production of raw materials such as cement and steel, their transportation to construction sites, energy used in construction activities, and energy consumed in operation of buildings are the primary sources of Co2 emission, researchers said. The rapid urbanisation may also increase built stock (ready to move buildings) across the country.

The IIT-M researchers have conducted a three-phase quantitative study to address the issue of rising Co2 emissions due to construction work. In the first phase, researchers had used geospatial land models developed by Nature Conservancy, a global environmental non-profit organisation, and used simulation techniques to develop a futuristic map of Chennai in 2040 factoring in past trends and future constraints.

‘Switch to renewable energy source for operational requirements of buildings’

In second phase, the researchers had used Life Cycle Analysis (LCA) techniques to understand the extent of carbon emissions that would accrue in Chennai due to urbanisation. In the last phase, the team had simulated scenarios using alternative building materials and energy sources to evaluate technologies that could lead to significant reduction in Co2 emission.

The life-cycle analysis showed that Chennai by 2040, at the current pace of urbanisation, would have cumulatively emitted 231 million tonnes of Co2 due to energy consumed by buildings during construction and operation. Explaining the significance of the study, professor Ashwin Mahalingam, department of civil engineering, IIT-Madras, said, “In order to achieve our emission target, we need to benchmark what our businessas- usual emissions are likely to be in future and work backwards.

This study represents a step in trying to quantitatively address the problem.” However, the study also recommends that by switching to renewable sources of energy for operational requirements of buildings Co2 emission could be decreased drastically. The researchers have found that the single largest contributor to reducing emissions is change of energy sources.

“Use of clean energy sources to meet 50% of our buildings’ operational energy need may result in reducing Co2 emissions by up to 115 million tonnes between 2019 and 2040,” the study said. The report suggested that by replacing traditional cement with low-carbon cement, reusing demolition waste for construction work and switching to renewable resources to meet the energy requirements of operating buildings could help slash emission.

CHENNAI: Chennai may cumulatively emit 231.9 million tonnes of carbon dioxide (Co2) between 2019 and 2040 due to construction and operation of buildings alone, say researchers from Indian Institute of Technology-Madras. A study by an IIT-M team has found that construction industry may account for 25% of the total Co2 emissions generated by the city. Production of raw materials such as cement and steel, their transportation to construction sites, energy used in construction activities, and energy consumed in operation of buildings are the primary sources of Co2 emission, researchers said. The rapid urbanisation may also increase built stock (ready to move buildings) across the country. The IIT-M researchers have conducted a three-phase quantitative study to address the issue of rising Co2 emissions due to construction work. In the first phase, researchers had used geospatial land models developed by Nature Conservancy, a global environmental non-profit organisation, and used simulation techniques to develop a futuristic map of Chennai in 2040 factoring in past trends and future constraints. ‘Switch to renewable energy source for operational requirements of buildings’ In second phase, the researchers had used Life Cycle Analysis (LCA) techniques to understand the extent of carbon emissions that would accrue in Chennai due to urbanisation. In the last phase, the team had simulated scenarios using alternative building materials and energy sources to evaluate technologies that could lead to significant reduction in Co2 emission. The life-cycle analysis showed that Chennai by 2040, at the current pace of urbanisation, would have cumulatively emitted 231 million tonnes of Co2 due to energy consumed by buildings during construction and operation. Explaining the significance of the study, professor Ashwin Mahalingam, department of civil engineering, IIT-Madras, said, “In order to achieve our emission target, we need to benchmark what our businessas- usual emissions are likely to be in future and work backwards. This study represents a step in trying to quantitatively address the problem.” However, the study also recommends that by switching to renewable sources of energy for operational requirements of buildings Co2 emission could be decreased drastically. The researchers have found that the single largest contributor to reducing emissions is change of energy sources. “Use of clean energy sources to meet 50% of our buildings’ operational energy need may result in reducing Co2 emissions by up to 115 million tonnes between 2019 and 2040,” the study said. The report suggested that by replacing traditional cement with low-carbon cement, reusing demolition waste for construction work and switching to renewable resources to meet the energy requirements of operating buildings could help slash emission.