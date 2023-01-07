46th edition of Chennai’s own Book Fair, a page-turner

S Guruvanmikanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Youngsters and competitive exam aspirants thronged the YMCA Grounds on Friday for the 46th Chennai Book Fair. Throwing it open to the public earlier in the day, Chief Minister MK Stalin said the state government published 173 books in the past one-and-a-half year. After presenting the Kalaignar Porkizhi and BAPASI awards, Stalin said this kind of book festival was only held in Chennai until his government assumed charge. Now, grand book festivals are held in all districts and the state government allocated Rs 5.5 crore for this initiative last year, he added.

“The Booksellers and Publishers Association of South India (BAPASI) was allocated only Rs 75 lakh annually, but my government provided it with an additional Rs 50 lakh. This form of financial assistance would be persistent. Also, I had promised to set up a book park in the city last year. After finding a suitable site for the park, an announcement in this regard will be made soon,” the chief minister assured those gathered during the inaugural address.

On the occasion, he also released a Tamil monthly calendar with paintings on Sangam literature, published by the Tamil Development Department. Minister T Mano Thangaraj received the first copy. He also released a souvenir ‘Tamil Nadu Day July 18’ published by the State Information Department to commemorate the day on which the state was renamed as Tamil Nadu.

Among the thousand stalls set up at the book fair, a special section for kids’ literature grabbed eyeballs. Scores of little ones chasing their favourite storybooks and finding new ones contributed immensely to the book fair’s dynamic atmosphere.

L Ramesh, a government school teacher, told TNIE that though several book fairs are organised across the state, the Chennai Book Fair is unmissable for him. “The variety and expanse of books lining up the stalls here are inspiring. I encourage my students to read regularly. It helps them improve their language, acquire knowledge of the past and enhance skills to tackle the future. The school education department must make arrangements for bringing students from all schools to the fair,” he added.

Another participant, S Prasath, said the array of books was fantastic. “I am preparing for TNPSC Group-I examinations and came here to bag some study materials. Numerous books on personal development, the Indian economy and politics are available here. I have already bought a few books and plan to return another day with my family. I am also excited about the first international book fair that is slated for January 16-18 on the same premises,” the youngster said.

