Home Cities Chennai

CBI arrests I-T valuation cell officer in Rs 2 lakh graft case

The valuation-cell officials demanded a bribe of Rs 3.50 lakh from the property owner for showing official favour.

Published: 08th January 2023 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2023 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

Bribery, graft

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: CBI has arrested an assistant valuation officer (AVO), Income Tax valuation cell, Chennai, and an auditor/chartered accountant for their alleged involvement in a bribery case of Rs 2.25 lakh. According to a CBI press release, a property owner declared in his Income Tax Returns high-value transactions for his property in Chennai. This was referred to the Income Tax valuation cell by National Faceless Assessment Centre (National e Assessment Centre), New Delhi.

The assistant valuation officer (AVO) inspected the property and observed a discrepancy between the declared sum and the value of the property. The competent authority in finalising the valuation was a superintending engineer (planning), CPWD, Chennai, who was holding the charge of district valuation officer (DVO), I-T valuation cell, Chennai. The valuation-cell officials demanded a bribe of Rs 3.50 lakh from the property owner for showing official favour. The owner then sent the money through his auditor to the AVO.

CBI intercepted the AVO and the auditor when the bribe was paid. An amount of Rs 2.25 lakh was recovered from the AVO and the favourable letter/order for the property was recovered from the auditor. Searches were carried out on the premises of the suspects, leading to the recovery of incriminating documents. A sum of Rs 9 lakh was found with the AVO and Rs 1.25 lakh with of the auditor. It was alleged that the Rs 1.25 lakh, out of the Rs 3.50 lakh, was taken by the auditor as his charges.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CBI
India Matters
Vehicles ply on a road amid low visibility due to a thick layer of fog on a cold winter morning, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Very dense fog hits Delhi's rail, air traffic; cold wave continues
Birds including hens, ducks, quails and ornamental birds will be culled. (Photo | BP Deepu Express)
Kerala bird flu: Massive bird culling operation in Thiruvananthapuram suburbs; advisory issued
TN Governor RN Ravi. (File photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
'Tamil Nadu Engal Nadu': DMK alliance parties walk-out as TN Governor addresses Assembly
Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Loan fraud case: ICICI Bank ex-CEO Chanda Kochhar, husband Deepak's arrest illegal, says Bombay HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp