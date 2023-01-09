Chennai MTC bans crew from playing music on trips

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Following complaints from a section of passengers, the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) barred its crew from playing music. The order applies only to the drivers and conductors and not the commuters, said an MTC official.

“During a special drive, we have removed amplifiers and Bluetooth speakers installed on buses,” Anbu Abraham, managing director, MTC told TNIE. Besides causing inconvenience to the commuters, playing any music or songs may distract the driver, endangering the lives of the travellers. Anbu Abraham in his order dated January 3 said “The departmental action will be taken against depot managers if any music is played in the buses.”

In general, the installation of a music system such as an FM radio or speaker is not allowed on government buses. However, many bus drivers allegedly play songs through FM radio or Bluetooth speakers and a section of commuters listen to songs using mobile phones without headsets.

Compared to the mofussil buses operated in Madurai, Theni, Tirunelveli, Coimbatore and other districts, the playing of loud music is less in MTC buses. However, the music which was witnessed mostly during night services in Chennai increased after the introduction of deluxe buses with loudspeakers.

R Shanmugam, a regular commuter from Velachery said, “The loudspeakers in deluxe buses are used for playing songs. Most of the drivers disregard our objections.” The deluxe buses which were built as per the revised specifications of the Union government have been provided with speakers mainly for the public announcement system.

