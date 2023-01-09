Home Cities Chennai

Chennai MTC bans crew from playing music on trips

In general, the installation of a music system such as an FM radio or speaker is not allowed on government buses.

Published: 09th January 2023 10:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2023 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

The Metropolitan Transport Corporation removed amplifiers and Bluetooth speakers from buses after complaints from few passengers | express

By B Anbuselvan
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Following complaints from a section of passengers, the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) barred its crew from playing music. The order applies only to the drivers and conductors and not the commuters, said an MTC official.

“During a special drive, we have removed amplifiers and Bluetooth speakers installed on buses,” Anbu Abraham, managing director, MTC told TNIE. Besides causing inconvenience to the commuters, playing any music or songs may distract the driver, endangering the lives of the travellers. Anbu Abraham in his order dated January 3 said “The departmental action will be taken against depot managers if any music is played in the buses.”

In general, the installation of a music system such as an FM radio or speaker is not allowed on government buses. However, many bus drivers allegedly play songs through FM radio or Bluetooth speakers and a section of commuters listen to songs using mobile phones without headsets.

Compared to the mofussil buses operated in Madurai, Theni, Tirunelveli, Coimbatore and other districts, the playing of loud music is less in MTC buses. However, the music which was witnessed mostly during night services in Chennai increased after the introduction of deluxe buses with loudspeakers.

R Shanmugam, a regular commuter from Velachery said, “The loudspeakers in deluxe buses are used for playing songs. Most of the drivers disregard our objections.” The deluxe buses which were built as per the revised specifications of the Union government have been provided with speakers mainly for the public announcement system.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Metropolitan Transport Corporation Chennai MTC
India Matters
Vehicles ply on a road amid low visibility due to a thick layer of fog on a cold winter morning, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Very dense fog hits Delhi's rail, air traffic; cold wave continues
Birds including hens, ducks, quails and ornamental birds will be culled. (Photo | BP Deepu Express)
Kerala bird flu: Massive bird culling operation in Thiruvananthapuram suburbs; advisory issued
TN Governor RN Ravi. (File photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
'Tamil Nadu Engal Nadu': DMK alliance parties walk-out as TN Governor addresses Assembly
Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Loan fraud case: ICICI Bank ex-CEO Chanda Kochhar, husband Deepak's arrest illegal, says Bombay HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp