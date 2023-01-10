Home Cities Chennai

Kollywood makeup artist robs lawyer’s house, arrested

According to Virugambakkam police, the incident occurred on Friday at the residence of S Murugan.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 27-year-old Kollywood makeup artist was arrested on Monday for allegedly stealing three sovereigns of gold and Rs 10,000 from a lawyer’s house in Virugambakkam. The suspect was identified as Anandan (27) from Nagapattinam. 

According to Virugambakkam police, the incident occurred on Friday at the residence of S Murugan. At 4 pm, Rajathi, Murugan’s wife, went to a nearby private school to pick up her 14-year-old son. When they returned, Rajathi found the house door open with a masked man stealing from the cupboard.

“The man held her at knife-point and fled,” said a police officer. Based on Murugan’s complaint, police registered a case and nabbed Anandan on Monday. After a probe, police discovered the suspect had been unemployed for the past few months and resorted to theft. He had shaved his head so he would not be identified, said police.

