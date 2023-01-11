Home Cities Chennai

Chennai Corp to install 9,000 new lamp posts

Other than new lamp posts, the civic body has also taken up fittings (bulbs and brackets) on 8,443 posts.

Published: 11th January 2023 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2023 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

A street light that is partially damaged on Jermiah Road in Vepery | R satish Babu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bid to make city streets safer at night, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) is installing 9,152 new lamp posts in the city. At present, 6,625 (72%) posts have already been installed, said the corporation.

Other than new lamp posts, the civic body has also taken up fittings (bulbs and brackets) on 8,443 posts. The project to light up the city streets is funded by the Nirbhaya Scheme. Recently, the civic body awarded contracts to 10 private agencies for the maintenance of street lights in Thiruvottiyur, Manali, Madhavaram, Tondiarpet, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Ambattur, Valasaravakkam, Alandur and Perungudi zones. The contract is for the maintenance of 1.77 lakh street light posts and 200 high mast street lights.

As part of the contract, the corporation has proposed to penalise the contractors if the street lights have not been repaired within 24 hours of receiving a complaint. If the street lights have not been repaired beyond 24 hours, 5% of total cost per pole/year {(tender value)/total no of street lamp post + no of the high mast)} per day will be recovered from the contractor until the issue is rectified. The fines will be raised for lights that have not been fixed after 48 hours of receiving a complaint.  Contractors will also be penalised between `1,200-1,400 per person for a shortage of labour.

Projects under the Nirbhaya Scheme have been getting a push by the civic body recently. Sanitary napkins have been distributed to girl students of  159 city schools. “We are also in the process of creating safe toilets for girl students in corporation’s girls schools with the sanctioned cost of `18 crore,” said a senior corporation official. As part of the safe toilets initiative, 99 toilets have been taken up in the first phase and another 93 toilets will be taken up in the second phase.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai
India Matters
Remote south Kashmir village lights up for the first time in 75 years
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee hits out at Left Front during G20 meet, CPM fumes
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' (File Photo | PTI)
RSS workers never say 'Jai Siya Ram': Rahul Gandhi in Ambala
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File Photo | EPS)
INTERVIEW | Common Opposition PM candidate unlikely for 2024, says Sitharam Yechury

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp