Home Cities Chennai

Lankan publisher to enthral bookworms at Chennai Book Fair

This is the first time a Lankan publishing house has set up a stall at Chennai book fair

Published: 12th January 2023 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2023 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

Sri Lanka’s Ghazal Publication has set up a stall (206 and 207) at the book fair at YMCA grounds in Chennai | Ashwin prasath

By S Guruvanmikanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The annual Chennai Book Fair has been a meeting point for Sri Lankan Tamils yearning for a literary space for a long time. And this year, for the first time, a Sri Lankan publication has set up a stall at the fair being held at the YMCA grounds. In the name of Puthu Ulagam (the new world), Sri Lanka’s Ghazal Publication has set up a book stall (No 206 and 207) at the fair.

ARM Sabry, ASM Nazeem and AMM Matheen Publishers of Batticaloa in Sri Lanka told TNIE that they approached the Booksellers and Publishers Association of South India (BAPASI) to set up a stall with a view to encouraging Sri Lankan writers to showcase their work here, which in turn could also help them economically.

“The books written by writers who migrated from Sri Lanka are available in Tamil Nadu and other countries. However, books written by people in Sri Lanka are not sold in other countries and I want to release these books in many countries,” Sabry said.

He also said he has visited the Chennai Book Fair three times and has a few friends at Puthu Ulagam publications, a BAPASI member. He bought over 350 titles, including Sinhala Drama, Sinhala Culture, Government and Society after a War, Current Social Crisis in Sri Lanka: Multi-dimensional Perspective, and Community System in Yalpanam. The sales have been good so far and I hope many more visitors visit the stall, he said.

“We request BAPASI to allot space for Sri Lankan publishers and writers every year. We also applied for space for an international book fair to be held in the same venue between January 16-18 and are awaiting the reply,” he said.

BAPASI general secretary SK Murugan told TNIE that following the Sri Lankan publisher’s request, they allotted this stall in the name of Puthu Ulagam. After discussing with members, a permanent stall would be allotted to them.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai Book Fair Sri Lankan Tamils
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Delhi Govt slaps AAP with notice to recover over 163 crores spent on publicity as Govt ads
Senior RJD leader and Bihar Education Minister Prof Chandrashekhar. (Photo | Screengrab)
'Ramcharitmanas curse to society': Bihar Minister comments against Tulsidas's doha; BJP hits back 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the opening session of the Voice of Global South Summit, via video conferencing, in New Delhi (Photo | PTI)
World is in state of crisis: PM Modi at Voice of Global South summit
Ministers Smriti Irani and Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo | PTI, EPS)
Union cabinet reshuffle on cards: Ministries of minority and steel may get new heads

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp