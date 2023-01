By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The SASTRA Satsangh’s Sangita Vachaspati awards for the year 2023 were presented to Carnatic artist and scholar Rama Ravi, Odhuvar B Sargurunathan and Thavil expert Mannargudi M R Vasudevan.

The awards were presented at a function held in Chennai by renowned orator Sudha Seshayyan on Wednesday. The award carried a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh each and a plaque. S Vaidhyasubramaniam, Vice-Chancellor of SASTRA was present.

