A year on, SSI arrested for raping, cheating beauty pageant winner

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tambaram city police arrested a 55-year-old special sub-inspector (SSI) who was suspended at the beginning of 2022 for allegedly raping and cheating a 37-year-old woman who claimed to be a winner of a beauty pageant. The accused Andrew Caldwell had met the woman during a sapling plantation drive which was organised by an NGO. The woman was involved in social work with the NGO and lived on East Coast Road, said the police.

At the time when they first met, the woman had allegedly been cheated by a contractor. The contractor allegedly took money from her, but did not do any construction work, said the police. Caldwell who introduced himself as a sub-inspector (SI) offered to help her.

“In the meantime, the woman’s parents passed away during a visit abroad. Caldwell had allegedly told her that evil spirits had surrounded her and he would help ward them off. Over the next few months, Caldwell got friendly with the woman. He allegedly kept her confined inside the house for about 40 days claiming to perform special prayers,” said the police officer.

Promising to marry her by the end of 2021, Caldwell had a physical relationship with her. Quoting the complainant, the police said, Caldwell grabbed several properties and valuables from her. When the woman threatened to go to the police, Caldwell allegedly threatened to post morphed images of her online.

The Pallikaranai police personnel, on receipt of her complaint, registered cases against Caldwell for offences including rape and three others for breach of trust and cheating in 2022. Under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner of Police, Pallikaranai, K Josh Thangaiah, a special team arrested Andrews Caldwell from his hideout in Kolkata.

