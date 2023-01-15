Lake-front project to turn 10 Chennai waterbodies into vibrant public spaces

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ten waterbodies across Chennai are likely to get a facelift under the proposed lake-front development and turn into vibrant public spaces, according to official sources.“A letter has been sent to the state government to constitute a coordination committee and to float an open design competition for lake-front development,” the sources added. The project was recently reviewed by CMDA Minister PK Sekar Babu.

The lake-front development, proposed by CMDA is likely to be taken up at Rs 100 crore.The 10 lakes that have been identified are Perumbakkam, Retteri, Mudichur, Madambakkam, Sembakkam, Ayanambakkam, Velachery, Adambakkam, Puzhal and Kolathur. The lakes have been chosen considering the geographic spread around Chennai Metropolitan Area.

The idea is to strengthen the blue-green infrastructure (BGI) of a city. BGI helps tackle issues such as urban flooding, climate change and urban heat island. It is learnt that CMDA has approached TN government seeking an order for joint development and maintenance of lakes by the planning body and Water Resources Department (WRD). Sources said there is also a plan to rope in Greater Chennai Corporation and other local bodies for maintenance and operation of lake-front developments.

There are, however, challenges in implementing the project. One is preventing waste discharge into the lakes. It is learnt that CMDA is seeking help from municipal administration and water supply department to build infrastructure that will help prevent waste discharge into the lakes.

Srinivas Akinipatti, senior director, Knight Frank India (Tamil Nadu and Kerala), says lake-front development will stop encroachment and prevent waste dumping into lakes and citing the example of Hussain Sagar lake in Hyderabad.

