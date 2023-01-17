Home Cities Chennai

Marina beach off limits for disabled during Pongal

Work to fix ramp for disabled persons on the Marina Beach has not been completed | r satish babu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With Kaanum Pongal on Tuesday, the city corporation is yet to finish work on the damaged portion of the ramp for persons with disabilities on the Marina beach that was damaged by cyclone Mandous. 

Officials said while work is still on at the viewing deck, visitors were free to use the pathway leading up to it. “Almost 10 lakh visitors are expected at the beach so work had to be put on hold during the holidays. We’ll resume work after Tuesday and work will take another 15 days to a month to be completed,” said a senior corporation official. 

The official added that the civic body has been taking time to fix the damaged portions of the ramp to ensure it does not get damaged in the face of another cyclone or winds. The waves accompanying cyclone Mandous had damaged a portion of the deck of the 263-m ramp at Marina that was constructed at a cost of Rs 1.14 crore and was thrown open to the public only a few days before the cyclone.

Traffic diversions in and around Kamaraj Salai
Chennai: On Kaanum Pongal, diversions will be in place in and around Kamaraj Salai. From Labour Statue, vehicles from the north will be diverted at Parrys Corner towards Muthusamy Point - Wallajah Point - Anna Salai - Pallavan Point - Periyar Statue - Anna Statue - Wellington Point - Spencer Junction - Pattulas road - Tower Clock - GRH Point - Dr RK Salai. Vehicles from Adyar will be diverted at Kannagi Statue towards Bharathi Salai, Bells Road and Wallajah Road. Bharathi Salai stretch will be made one way with entry from Kannagi Statue. Victoria Hostel Road will be made one way with ‘Entry’ from Wallajah Salai Junction. 

