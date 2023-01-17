Home Cities Chennai

To harvest and harmony

There was the  colourful kolam adorning the pathways, authentic preparation of the dish, traditional games and competitions and several folk arts that grabbed the limelight.

Published: 17th January 2023 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2023 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The festival of harvest, Pongal, was a much awaited one. Unlike the past two years, this time there was little to no fear of the virus. While households in the city celebrated the festival with much gusto, educational institutions also rang in the festvities displaying the several hues of Tamil tradition and culture.

There was the  colourful kolam adorning the pathways, authentic preparation of the dish, traditional games and competitions and several folk arts that grabbed the limelight.

TNIE lensmen R Satish Babu, P Jawahar and Ashwin Prasath bring us scenes of revelry in University of Madras, Sri Kanyaka Parameswari Arts and Science College for Women and MGR Janaki college of Arts and Science for Women.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Living with disability: High fluoride in water takes its toll on villages in Rajasthan
Profesor Ronald E Asher. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Me grand dad ‘ad an elephant: Celebrating a British Professor who fell in love with Malayalam
SRK in a still from the newly released Pathaan.
The return of the Khans
Amitabh Bachchan. (File Photo)
Experts again ask Big B not to do ‘unhealthy’ biscuit ad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp