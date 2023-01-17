To harvest and harmony

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The festival of harvest, Pongal, was a much awaited one. Unlike the past two years, this time there was little to no fear of the virus. While households in the city celebrated the festival with much gusto, educational institutions also rang in the festvities displaying the several hues of Tamil tradition and culture.

There was the colourful kolam adorning the pathways, authentic preparation of the dish, traditional games and competitions and several folk arts that grabbed the limelight.

TNIE lensmen R Satish Babu, P Jawahar and Ashwin Prasath bring us scenes of revelry in University of Madras, Sri Kanyaka Parameswari Arts and Science College for Women and MGR Janaki college of Arts and Science for Women.

CHENNAI: The festival of harvest, Pongal, was a much awaited one. Unlike the past two years, this time there was little to no fear of the virus. While households in the city celebrated the festival with much gusto, educational institutions also rang in the festvities displaying the several hues of Tamil tradition and culture. There was the colourful kolam adorning the pathways, authentic preparation of the dish, traditional games and competitions and several folk arts that grabbed the limelight. TNIE lensmen R Satish Babu, P Jawahar and Ashwin Prasath bring us scenes of revelry in University of Madras, Sri Kanyaka Parameswari Arts and Science College for Women and MGR Janaki college of Arts and Science for Women.