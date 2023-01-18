Analysing acidity and antacids

Diya Maria George By

CHENNAI: Life without any discipline might seem exciting if not for the plenty of health problems that follow. Going behind shortcuts for our diets and lifestyle choices plunges us into the grappling hands of acidity. Be it heart burn or indigestion, the discomfort pains us for a long time, and in some cases, setting off a bout of gut-related woes.

“Acidity is a colloquial term and not a medical term. It is a condition which is caused due by the excess production of acids by the stomach glands,” explains Dr B Mahadevan, senior consultant and head of department – Medical Gastroenterology and Therapeutic Endoscopy, Gleneagles Global Health City. When we surrender to acidity with the help of antacids, we forget to see the underlying issue with the stomach, he says.

Symptoms

Each patient describes the condition based on their experience. Any burning sensation or discomfort in the stomach or upper abdomen is a common symptom. It can also be a constellation of many symptoms including heartburn, burning sensation in the stomach, bloating flatulence, gastroesophageal reflux, dyspepsia, gastric ulcer, and periodic pain in the abdomen. Also, any discomfort with the organs in and around the upper abdomen including the liver, food pipe, gallbladder, and pancreas.

The need to stop consuming antacids

Antacids are only temporary relief. The symptoms may subside after consuming antacids but the problem stays. We have to check and understand the root cause of acidity and then treat it. The underlying disease will only be masked by taking the antacids.

Antacids decreases acid secretion

Since antacids are a combination of different salts like aluminium hydroxides, calcium carbonates or magnesium carbonates, it is not good for those with diseases.

Regular consumption of antacids is not recommended. After a point of time, you become immune to the antacids and will have to consume higher dosages. They also decrease the stomach acid secretion.

Causes of acidity

Both overeating and not eating enough, taking long gaps between meals

Poor lifestyle, sleep deprivation, and anxiety

Smoking, consumption of alcohol, junk and spicy food intake, overconsumption of caffeine, reflux due to hyperthermia, peptic ulcer, pancreatic problems and so on can manifest as acidity.

Tips for a healthy gut

Maintain a proper diet. Take more steamed food, fruits, and boiled vegetables. Avoid taking a lot of garlic, and onion, spicy and salty food. Consume meals at regular intervals and drink lots of water. Avoid junk and processed food.

Maintain proper physical activity. Exercise for at least 10 minutes every day. People with stress and anxiety issues can practise breathing exercises and meditation.

Since the medication for hypertension, asthma, and antidepressants increase the chances of getting acidity, patients with such diseases should take extra care and put more effort into their lifestyle choices.

Some issues that you label as acidity might be due to underlying diseases such as cancer. If symptoms keep showing up regularly, consult a doctor.

