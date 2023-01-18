Che Guevara’s daughter Aleida in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Aleida Guevara, daughter of Cuban revolutionary Ernesto ‘Che’ Guevara, arrived in Chennai on Tuesday on a two-day visit to attend events organised by the CPM. She was welcomed at the airport by CPM state secretary G Balakrishnan and senior leader G Ramakrishnan.

The party said Aleida would interact with students at Asian College of Journalism on Wednesday and participate in a public gathering, which would be attended by DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi and VCK founder and Lok Sabha member Thol Thirumavalavan. Aleida’s daughter Estefania Guevara would also be felicitated at the event.

CHENNAI: Aleida Guevara, daughter of Cuban revolutionary Ernesto ‘Che’ Guevara, arrived in Chennai on Tuesday on a two-day visit to attend events organised by the CPM. She was welcomed at the airport by CPM state secretary G Balakrishnan and senior leader G Ramakrishnan. The party said Aleida would interact with students at Asian College of Journalism on Wednesday and participate in a public gathering, which would be attended by DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi and VCK founder and Lok Sabha member Thol Thirumavalavan. Aleida’s daughter Estefania Guevara would also be felicitated at the event.