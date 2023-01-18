Home Cities Chennai

Che Guevara’s daughter Aleida in Chennai

Aleida Guevara, daughter of Cuban revolutionary Ernesto ‘Che’ Guevara, arrived in Chennai on Tuesday on a two-day visit to attend events organised by the CPM.

Published: 18th January 2023 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2023 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

Aleida Guevara, daughter of Ernesto ‘Che’ Guevara, at Chennai airport | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Aleida Guevara, daughter of Cuban revolutionary Ernesto ‘Che’ Guevara, arrived in Chennai on Tuesday on a two-day visit to attend events organised by the CPM. She was welcomed at the airport by CPM state secretary G Balakrishnan and senior leader G Ramakrishnan.

The party said Aleida would interact with students at Asian College of Journalism on Wednesday and participate in a public gathering, which would be attended by DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi and VCK founder and Lok Sabha member Thol Thirumavalavan. Aleida’s daughter Estefania Guevara would also be felicitated at the event. 

