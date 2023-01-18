Home Cities Chennai

Densely populated Chennai Metro phase-II line gets smooth start

“Currently, two tunnel boring machines are being used. We are planning to use two more machines this month and the remaining three tunnel-boring machines in the stretch by April.

Published: 18th January 2023 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2023 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

Chennai Metro Rail

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo| Martin Louis, EPS)

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The tunnelling work of Chennai Metro Rail Limited’s Phase-II project between Madhavaram to Kellys, which is passing through densely populated areas is progressing smoothly with 200m of work already finished, said Rahul Shah President and COO - Buildings and Infrastructure - Tata Projects.

The work in the Corridor-3 of the second phase of the Chennai Metro Project involves the construction of nine-km twin bored tunnels, totalling 18-km from tunnel boring machines (TBMs) retrieval shaft near Venugopal Nagar to Kellys Station and the construction of diaphragm walls of station box and entry and exit structures of Madhavaram Milk Colony, Murari Hospital, Ayanavaram and Purasaiwakkam High Road Stations, including launching and retrieval shafts as required.

“Currently, two tunnel boring machines are being used. We are planning to use two more machines this month and the remaining three tunnel-boring machines in the stretch by April. On a whole, a total of seven tunnel boring machines will be used to complete the 9-km stretch,” said Shah.

Corridor-3, a North-South line from Madhavaram to SIPCOT, would be 45.8 km in length with 50 stations, of which 20 would be elevated and 30, underground and link prime locations like the IT Corridor, Adyar, Mylapore and Purasaiwalkam.

Shah said the stretch passes through dense and populated areas, including Perambur, Ayanavaram and Purusaiwalkam and that is why the underground stretch is chosen for the project. “We are taking care that the structures on the surface are not disturbed during the tunnel boring operation. We are also monitoring the vibrations 30m below. In some cases, we have to strengthen the structures before the TBM approaches the structure,” he said.

Most of the work is being carried out during the night and we are planning to complete the project in the next 18 to 24 months. “Some of the stations to be built are not under our scope. Of the 13 stations, a total of nine stations are yet to be tendered,” said Shah.

Tata Projects is using German trench-cutting technology for the first time. “We are using four trench cutters imported from Germany. The technology is ideal for the geological formations in Chennai.
He also said the tunnelling expertise has been gained in India in the last 10 years with underground metro projects being taken up across the country. “Initially, we were reliant on southeast Asia for the tunnel technology. Now India has the expertise to operate and maintain the machines,” said Shah.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai Metro
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Four in five professionals in India considering job change in 2023
NCP leader Nawab Malik. (Photo |PTI)
FIR against Nawab Malik's son, daughter-in-law for allegedly using fake documents in visa application
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Delhi-Centre services row: AAP govt seeks clear demarcation of power, SC reserves verdict
Image of BSF personnel used for representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
BSF seizes Chinese weapons dropped by Pakistan drone 8 km inside Indian territory in Punjab

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp