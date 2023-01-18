Marina not the usual crowd puller for Kaanum Pongal this year

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Marina beach, which was thrown open to the public this year for Kaanum Pongal after remaining closed for the last two editions due to Covid-19, was glowing with festive spirit. However, the number of regular visitors was less than the pre-pandemic times.

While access to the sea remained cut off, the crowd enjoyed the evening with a picnic on the beach and mouth-watering delicacies on offer at food stalls. I Yuvaraj, a resident of Villivakkam, who has made it a tradition to visit the beach for Kaanum Pongal said the turnout this year was lesser than before the pandemic. “There have been times when we don’t get space even to sit on the beach as a family, but this year there are not many people around. But, I think it will pick up next year,” he said.

M Raja, who works in a private bank and a native of Pudukottai said, due to the pandemic many of his friends have built new Pongal traditions away from the crowds and continued to follow them this year too. “Most of my friends prefer to have family get-togethers at home and go out for dinner,” he said.

Many regular visitors preferred to use the ramp for persons with disabilities. Although the openings on either side of the ramp were closed, the ropes had been unfastened at a few places. No attenders were deployed to help persons with disabilities who may need assistance.

While the viewing deck was closed due to ongoing work to repair the portions damaged by cyclone Mandous, persons with disabilities were able to use the pathway of the ramp to see the sea.

“We don’t usually come to the beach for Kaanum Pongal because I use a wheelchair and the beach does not have a wheelchair-friendly space. Now, since they have installed the ramp, my family and I decided to come this year. We might do it again next year,” said Prabhu K, a resident of Perambur.

CHENNAI: The Marina beach, which was thrown open to the public this year for Kaanum Pongal after remaining closed for the last two editions due to Covid-19, was glowing with festive spirit. However, the number of regular visitors was less than the pre-pandemic times. While access to the sea remained cut off, the crowd enjoyed the evening with a picnic on the beach and mouth-watering delicacies on offer at food stalls. I Yuvaraj, a resident of Villivakkam, who has made it a tradition to visit the beach for Kaanum Pongal said the turnout this year was lesser than before the pandemic. “There have been times when we don’t get space even to sit on the beach as a family, but this year there are not many people around. But, I think it will pick up next year,” he said. M Raja, who works in a private bank and a native of Pudukottai said, due to the pandemic many of his friends have built new Pongal traditions away from the crowds and continued to follow them this year too. “Most of my friends prefer to have family get-togethers at home and go out for dinner,” he said. Many regular visitors preferred to use the ramp for persons with disabilities. Although the openings on either side of the ramp were closed, the ropes had been unfastened at a few places. No attenders were deployed to help persons with disabilities who may need assistance. While the viewing deck was closed due to ongoing work to repair the portions damaged by cyclone Mandous, persons with disabilities were able to use the pathway of the ramp to see the sea. “We don’t usually come to the beach for Kaanum Pongal because I use a wheelchair and the beach does not have a wheelchair-friendly space. Now, since they have installed the ramp, my family and I decided to come this year. We might do it again next year,” said Prabhu K, a resident of Perambur.