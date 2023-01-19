Home Cities Chennai

87 projects in pipeline on 550 acres along ORR

Published: 19th January 2023 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2023 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

The total land available along the 50m ORR stretch is 750 acres | File pic

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A plan to develop the Outer Ring Road (ORR) will soon gather momentum after the government gave its nod to develop a 50m wide strip of land abutting the 62km ORR corridor. 87 projects have been proposed in 550 acres of land for large-scale commercial development.

According to official sources, nine government departments - Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation, Aavin, Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation, Indian Oil Corporation, Tamil Nadu Small Industries Department, Directorate of Fire and Rescue services, Directorate of Art and Culture; Textiles Department and Handlooms Department - have submitted proposals.

The total extent of land available along the 50m stretch is 750 acres, of which 196 acres consist of waterbody, road, bus bay, quarry and toll booth. As such only 550 acres are available for development.

CMDA alone is planning to execute 33 projects on 70.63 acres. These include proposals for CMDA regional office in Kundrathur, hockey turf, indoor stadium, river-front park, musical fountain, and urban park among others. Sources also said more than 17 departments are likely to be involved further in the development of the land.

Meanwhile, a consortium of international developers is working on the zoning of land parcels, valuation and preparing of a master plan. Srinivas Akinipatti, senior director, Tamil Nadu & Kerala, Knight Frank India, said, “It is a clean land which will be unlocked. Approvals would be made easy and there could be a huge development linking the city side.”

