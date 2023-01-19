Check-in for flights at some Metro stations from March

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To integrate various modes of transport, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) will introduce an airport check-in facility at select stations on a trial basis in March. The decision was taken at a meeting held between officials of the CMRL and airlines including IndiGo, Air India and Vistara airlines. It was convened by airport director Dr Sharad Kumar. “To start with, it is proposed to have the facility on a trial basis at few metro stations having maximum demand for airport-bound commuters,” a release said. This facility will ease the rush before the flight departure and also help in relieving the load off the shoulders of airport staff. Once implemented, passengers will have the option to just reach the airport directly in time to board the flight. The facility will be rolled out in a full-fledged manner on Tamil Nadu Day (April 14) after a feasibility study, necessary checks, mandatory clearances and approvals from authorities. The check-in facility will be extended to more metro stations based on passenger demand, the release said. The airlines have conveyed interest in the proposal and IndiGo is also considering adding a ‘check-in at’ option (airport/metro station) in the online booking website, so that prior information is captured and sure-footed planning can be necessitated on the ground to provide a seamless experience to travellers.