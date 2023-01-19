Folk arts in frames

Home Cities Chennai

CHENNAI: A round 1,000 artistes, 40 folk art forms across 18 locations — the Chennai Sangamam - Namma Oor Thiruvizha, was a celebration of local culture, art and artistes from January 14 to 17. The festival that was open for three hours every day, with free entry for all, had everything from Karagattam, Puliattam, Silambam, Devarattam, Bharatanatyam and much more, offering the audience a slice of Tamizh culture. Musical performances, stalls of special delicacies from distircts across the state, and traditional games added to the revelry. TNIE lensmen R Satish Babu, P Jawahar, Ashwin Prasath and J Allen Egenuse capture the celebrations.

