IIT-Madras could become hub for mobility platforms

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras Research Park could become the hub in developing future mobility platforms like hyperloop with Tata Steel setting up Centre for Innovation in Mobility (CIM) in the campus. Tata Steel and TuTr Hyperloop recently signed a Memorandum of Agreement to jointly work on development and deployment of hyperloop technology in IIT campus.

Hyperloop is a proposed high-speed transportation system for both public and goods transport. Hyperloop systems have three essential elements: tubes, pods, and terminals. The hyperloop concept has been promoted by Musk and SpaceX, and other companies.

“The Centre for Innovation in Mobility is the first of Tata Steel’s multiple planned satellite research and technology development centres in focussed, future-relevant areas. These satellite centres will be co-located with academia and/or customers. The CIM at the Research Park of IIT Madras will focus on developing multi-material design and manufacturing solutions for mobility including emerging technologies such as hyperloop and air taxis,” said Dr Debashish Bhattacharjee, vice president, Technology and New Material Business, Tata Steel.

CHENNAI: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras Research Park could become the hub in developing future mobility platforms like hyperloop with Tata Steel setting up Centre for Innovation in Mobility (CIM) in the campus. Tata Steel and TuTr Hyperloop recently signed a Memorandum of Agreement to jointly work on development and deployment of hyperloop technology in IIT campus. Hyperloop is a proposed high-speed transportation system for both public and goods transport. Hyperloop systems have three essential elements: tubes, pods, and terminals. The hyperloop concept has been promoted by Musk and SpaceX, and other companies. “The Centre for Innovation in Mobility is the first of Tata Steel’s multiple planned satellite research and technology development centres in focussed, future-relevant areas. These satellite centres will be co-located with academia and/or customers. The CIM at the Research Park of IIT Madras will focus on developing multi-material design and manufacturing solutions for mobility including emerging technologies such as hyperloop and air taxis,” said Dr Debashish Bhattacharjee, vice president, Technology and New Material Business, Tata Steel.