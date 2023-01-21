Kilambakkam bus terminus to be opened soon

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The new mofussil bus terminus at Kilambakkam, being built at a cost of Rs 393.74 crore, will be inaugurated by February 15, according to the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA).

Foundation for the bus terminus to cater to south-bound buses was laid in February 2019 and the project was expected to be completed by 2021, but it got delayed to the Covid-induced lockdown.

It was later announced that the work would be completed by September 2002, however, the deadline was further extended. Now the housing secretary is keen to complete the work by mid-February and has instructed the chief executive officer of CMDA to file a daily report on the work status.

Official sources said the delay is due to the time being taken to construct the steel dome. CMDA changed the construction methodology so that the elevation structures are cast as pre-engineered structures using structural steel members. The elevation structures have to be constructed in a curved profile which will rest over the terrace of the terminal building at a height of nearly 18m from the terrace. In between, supports are to be provided on the terrace of the main terminal building. The work is expected to be completed soon.

Kilambakkam bus terminus once thrown open is expected to cater to 1.5 lakh passengers with a parking space for 250 buses, 270 cars and 3,500 two-wheelers. Meanwhile, a rail link to the new mofussil bus terminus will be provided by building a skywalk. During the inaugural meeting of Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority chaired by the chief minister, approval was given for the 15.5km stretch which would cost the exchequer Rs 4,080 crore, said sources.

