Home Cities Chennai

Kilambakkam bus terminus to be opened soon

Once inaugurated in mid-February, the terminus will cater to around 1.5 lakh south-bound commuters per day

Published: 21st January 2023 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2023 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

The under-construction new mofussil bus terminus in Kilambakkam | Martin Louis

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The new mofussil bus terminus at Kilambakkam, being built at a cost of Rs 393.74 crore, will be inaugurated by February 15, according to the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA).
Foundation for the bus terminus to cater to south-bound buses was laid in February 2019 and the project was expected to be completed by 2021, but it got delayed to the Covid-induced lockdown.

It was later announced that the work would be completed by September 2002, however, the deadline was further extended. Now the housing secretary is keen to complete the work by mid-February and has instructed the chief executive officer of CMDA to file a daily report on the work status.

Official sources said the delay is due to the time being taken to construct the steel dome. CMDA changed the construction methodology so that the elevation structures are cast as pre-engineered structures using structural steel members. The elevation structures have to be constructed in a curved profile which will rest over the terrace of the terminal building at a height of nearly 18m from the terrace. In between, supports are to be provided on the terrace of the main terminal building. The work is expected to be completed soon.

Kilambakkam bus terminus once thrown open is expected to cater to 1.5 lakh passengers with a parking space for 250 buses, 270 cars and 3,500 two-wheelers. Meanwhile, a rail link to the new mofussil bus terminus will be provided by building a skywalk. During the inaugural meeting of Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority chaired by the chief minister, approval was given for the 15.5km stretch which would cost the exchequer Rs 4,080 crore, said sources.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kilambakkam Chennai CMDA
India Matters
Representational image of flight status boards show delayed and cancelled flights. (Photo | AP)
Several flights delayed due to fog at Delhi airport
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Explosion at ex-MLA's house in J&K's Poonch
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Moscow-Goa flight diverted to Uzbekistan after bomb threat: Police 
Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (Photo | EPS)
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim again granted 40-day parole

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp