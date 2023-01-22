Kaaval Karangal by Chennai police bags Skoch Award

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai city police bagged the Skoch Award (Gold) for effectively implementing Kaaval Karangal programme to rescue abandoned individuals and performing the last rites of unclaimed bodies with the help of NGOs across the city.Skoch Award is presented for good governance in multiple fields, including hygiene, policing, administration, handicraft, sports and health.

Kaaval Karangal unit was formed on April 21, 2021, to help abandoned and destitute individuals in collaboration with Chennai corporation, social welfare department, old-age homes and NGOs.Till January 20, 2023, the unit rescued 3,864 homeless people, of which 2,954 were sent to shelter homes, 479 reunited with families, 78 admitted to several government hospitals and 353 sent to mental health hospitals.

As many as 1,766 unclaimed bodies were buried after conducting last rites, all with the help of volunteers.

In 2019, the Greater Chennai Police received the Centre’s Skoch Award under swachh police station category as a result of their efforts in clearing abandoned and unclaimed vehicles from station premises.

Stats at a glance

From April 21, 2021, to January 20, 2023 (21 months)

Total rescues - 3,864

Sent to NGO-run homes - 2,954

Reunited with families - 479

Mentally-challenged individuals rescued - 353

Under treatment in hospitals - 78

Unclaimed body burials - 1,766

CHENNAI: Chennai city police bagged the Skoch Award (Gold) for effectively implementing Kaaval Karangal programme to rescue abandoned individuals and performing the last rites of unclaimed bodies with the help of NGOs across the city.Skoch Award is presented for good governance in multiple fields, including hygiene, policing, administration, handicraft, sports and health. Kaaval Karangal unit was formed on April 21, 2021, to help abandoned and destitute individuals in collaboration with Chennai corporation, social welfare department, old-age homes and NGOs.Till January 20, 2023, the unit rescued 3,864 homeless people, of which 2,954 were sent to shelter homes, 479 reunited with families, 78 admitted to several government hospitals and 353 sent to mental health hospitals. As many as 1,766 unclaimed bodies were buried after conducting last rites, all with the help of volunteers. In 2019, the Greater Chennai Police received the Centre’s Skoch Award under swachh police station category as a result of their efforts in clearing abandoned and unclaimed vehicles from station premises. Stats at a glance From April 21, 2021, to January 20, 2023 (21 months) Total rescues - 3,864 Sent to NGO-run homes - 2,954 Reunited with families - 479 Mentally-challenged individuals rescued - 353 Under treatment in hospitals - 78 Unclaimed body burials - 1,766