MTC starts issuing regular passes for school students

CHENNAI: With the transport department’s proposal to introduce smart cards for school and college students remaining a non-starter for over six years, the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) has begun issuing them regular bus passes.

Institute of Road Transport (IRT), the technological-support arm of the transport department, invited bids multiple times for issuing smart cards with barcode or QR code. However, none participated in the bidding. Hence, MTC recommenced issuance of bus passes with PVC ID cards, said MTC officer.

As of December last, 1.4 lakh passes have been issued to students from 1,150 schools in Chennai city and outskirts. However, conductors are yet to be told to verify the passes during travel, said official sources.

“To make the travel hassle-free, TN government decided to allow students to travel wearing school uniforms. Although the passes allow free travel only twice a day, we are unable to enforce the norms for the passes,” said an MTC officer.

According to official estimates, students belonging to 2,831 schools run by private institutions, government, government-aided trusts and local bodies in the city and outskirts had been getting free passes till 2018.Until 2013, free travel in MTC buses was permitted only for students of schools, government colleges, polytechnic institutes and ITIs.

In 2015, the then AIADMK government extended 100% concession to students of community colleges, government-aided ITIs, music colleges and Chennai corporation ITIs. In addition, 50% concession in monthly pass was also introduced for students of private arts-and-science colleges and private polytechnic and engineering colleges.

Since 2016, MTC has been receiving compensation towards subsidies for carrying 4.5 lakh school and college students. Sources from MTC said there was no official data on the number of students availing of free travel in buses. “Over 50% schools have not submitted applications for bus passes as it was not mandatory for travel. We have sent multiple reminders to schools to send applications,” added the officer.

For 2021-22, TN government earmarked Rs 1,300 crore for MTC and six other transport corporations.

