Home Cities Chennai

TN centre to conserve, save turtles

Chief wildlife warden Srinivas R Reddy said the department doesn’t maintain a record of the number of injured turtles.

Published: 22nd January 2023 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2023 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

An Olive Ridley turtle that was rescued by fishermen and forest officials in Bhatkal

Image used for representational purpose.(File Photo)

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The state government has approved the forest department’s proposal to build a Turtle Conservation and Rehabilitation Centre at Guindy Children’s Park, which is currently undergoing a facelift, in Chennai.The project costing Rs 6.30 crore will have in-house treatment facilities to help injured turtles. “The centre will have facilities like turtle pool and turtle shed in addition to medical facilities for the rehabilitation of rescued turtles. It will act as a temporary home to sick and injured turtles before they are released back to their natural habitat,” said Supriya Sahu, additional chief secretary, environment, forests and climate change department.   

Supriya Sahu said, “Every year during nesting season, several Olive Ridley turtles get hit by fishing boat engines and their flippers get damaged as they get entangled in nets. Hitherto, we didn’t have any facility to shelter and treat these turtles. They have to either fend for themselves or die a painful death. We are trying to address this gap.”

Chief wildlife warden Srinivas R Reddy said the department doesn’t maintain a record of the number of injured turtles. “Besides treating the injured, the centre will also serve as a knowledge hub on turtle conservation,” he said. Sahu said a third-party audit will be done to evaluate the functioning of the centre and the fund will be released in installment on need basis. As part of the project, turtle migratory routes will be mapped using conventional flipper tagging and satellite telemetry, and turtle population at important nesting and foraging sites will be monitored. In-situ and ex-situ conservation will be promoted while assessing the impact of marine and coastal projects, Sahu said in the G.O.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Representational image of flight status boards show delayed and cancelled flights. (Photo | AP)
Several flights delayed due to fog at Delhi airport
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Explosion at ex-MLA's house in J&K's Poonch
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Moscow-Goa flight diverted to Uzbekistan after bomb threat: Police 
Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (Photo | EPS)
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim again granted 40-day parole

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp