Home Cities Chennai

A new chapter: Chennai Book Fair

The Chennai Book Fair in its 46th year is also a hit with new, old and rare titles making an appearance and bookworms making a beeline to get their hands on a personal copy.

Published: 23rd January 2023 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2023 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Every new year, Chennai makkal eagerly wait for one fair where they get new friends in the form of books. The Chennai Book Fair in its 46th year is also a hit with new, old and rare titles making an appearance and bookworms making a beeline to get their hands on a personal copy.

Children and adults throng the fair at YMCA grounds. A special mention has to be made for the stall set up by the Police Department where visitors can donate books for prison inmates. So far, 21,000 books have been donated.

Also, for the first time, the LGBTQIA+ community has found a spot at the fair to showcase their written works. TNIE photographers R Satish Babu, Ashwin Prasath and J Allen Egenuse capture the crowds.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai Book Fair Chennai
India Matters
Representational image of flight status boards show delayed and cancelled flights. (Photo | AP)
Several flights delayed due to fog at Delhi airport
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Explosion at ex-MLA's house in J&K's Poonch
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Moscow-Goa flight diverted to Uzbekistan after bomb threat: Police 
Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (Photo | EPS)
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim again granted 40-day parole

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp