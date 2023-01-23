A new chapter: Chennai Book Fair

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Every new year, Chennai makkal eagerly wait for one fair where they get new friends in the form of books. The Chennai Book Fair in its 46th year is also a hit with new, old and rare titles making an appearance and bookworms making a beeline to get their hands on a personal copy. Children and adults throng the fair at YMCA grounds. A special mention has to be made for the stall set up by the Police Department where visitors can donate books for prison inmates. So far, 21,000 books have been donated. Also, for the first time, the LGBTQIA+ community has found a spot at the fair to showcase their written works. TNIE photographers R Satish Babu, Ashwin Prasath and J Allen Egenuse capture the crowds.