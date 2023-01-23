Home Cities Chennai

Dr Agarwal’s Eye Hospital gets a tech upgrade, offers free consultations this month

Dr Athiya Agarwal, director, Dr Agarwal’s Group of Eye Hospitals said, “We are very happy to expand and give a world class eye hospital at Porur.

Published: 23rd January 2023 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2023 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

Photo: Ashwin Prasath

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Dr Agarwal’s Eye Hospital on Friday has launched an advanced noninvasive retinal imaging technology, known as AngioPlex OCT Angiography (OCTA), at its Porur hospital. The facility was inaugurated by R Priya, mayor of the Greater Chennai Corporation. As part of the inaugural celebration, the new facility will offer free consultations to patients till January 31.

The OCTA is possessed by few hospitals in the entire city. The state-of-art technology produces high-resolution, 3D angiograms of the retinal and choroidal vascular networks, for effective detection of diseases and abnormalities. OCTA also eliminates the usage of dyes in diagnosing eye diseases and thus eliminates the risk of ocular allergic reactions and is safe especially among the patients of cardiovascular and kidney diseases, uncontrollable diabetes or BP, diabetic retinopathy, age-related macular degeneration, and others, the hospital said. 

Dr Athiya Agarwal, director, Dr Agarwal’s Group of Eye Hospitals said, “We are very happy to expand and give a world class eye hospital at Porur. With its advanced facilities and an experienced medical team, this hospital is fully geared up to deliver the highest standards of medical and service excellence and patient care. 

Talking about the benefits of OCTA, dr Kaladevi Sathish, Zonal Head-Clinical Services, Dr Agarwal’s Eye Hospital, Porur said. “The technology elevates glaucoma retinal disease management and treatment planning to the next level, while eliminating the need for the use of fluorescein dye a diagnostic contrast agent used in various ophthalmic procedures such as checking for any corneal or vessel abnormalities The dye can lead to ocular allergic reactions such as nausea and vomiting in about 5% of the patients.

With OCTA this risk has become a thing of the past. Another key advantage of OCTA is patient comfort as it is a noninvasive procedure that can be done even without dilation.” Maduravoyal MLA Karambakkam K. Ganapathy was also present in the event. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dr Agarwal’s Eye Hospital
India Matters
Representational image of flight status boards show delayed and cancelled flights. (Photo | AP)
Several flights delayed due to fog at Delhi airport
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Explosion at ex-MLA's house in J&K's Poonch
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Moscow-Goa flight diverted to Uzbekistan after bomb threat: Police 
Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (Photo | EPS)
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim again granted 40-day parole

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp