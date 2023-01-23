Dr Agarwal’s Eye Hospital gets a tech upgrade, offers free consultations this month

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Dr Agarwal’s Eye Hospital on Friday has launched an advanced noninvasive retinal imaging technology, known as AngioPlex OCT Angiography (OCTA), at its Porur hospital. The facility was inaugurated by R Priya, mayor of the Greater Chennai Corporation. As part of the inaugural celebration, the new facility will offer free consultations to patients till January 31.

The OCTA is possessed by few hospitals in the entire city. The state-of-art technology produces high-resolution, 3D angiograms of the retinal and choroidal vascular networks, for effective detection of diseases and abnormalities. OCTA also eliminates the usage of dyes in diagnosing eye diseases and thus eliminates the risk of ocular allergic reactions and is safe especially among the patients of cardiovascular and kidney diseases, uncontrollable diabetes or BP, diabetic retinopathy, age-related macular degeneration, and others, the hospital said.

Dr Athiya Agarwal, director, Dr Agarwal’s Group of Eye Hospitals said, “We are very happy to expand and give a world class eye hospital at Porur. With its advanced facilities and an experienced medical team, this hospital is fully geared up to deliver the highest standards of medical and service excellence and patient care.

Talking about the benefits of OCTA, dr Kaladevi Sathish, Zonal Head-Clinical Services, Dr Agarwal’s Eye Hospital, Porur said. “The technology elevates glaucoma retinal disease management and treatment planning to the next level, while eliminating the need for the use of fluorescein dye a diagnostic contrast agent used in various ophthalmic procedures such as checking for any corneal or vessel abnormalities The dye can lead to ocular allergic reactions such as nausea and vomiting in about 5% of the patients.

With OCTA this risk has become a thing of the past. Another key advantage of OCTA is patient comfort as it is a noninvasive procedure that can be done even without dilation.” Maduravoyal MLA Karambakkam K. Ganapathy was also present in the event.



