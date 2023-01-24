Home Cities Chennai

Drunk driving: Pay fine or your property will be seized

Already 263 warrants have been issued by courts for attachment of property. They are under process, he added. 

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) on Monday announced that offenders in drunk driving cases will have moveable assets seized if they fail to the fines. 

ACP (traffic) Kapil C Saratkar, said violators were warned that if the fine is not paid, warrants will be obtained from courts to attach movable property, not only involved vehicles but any other movable property. Already 263 warrants have been issued by courts for attachment of property. They are under process, he added. 

A press statement from the department said 8,912 drunk driving cases out of 28,000 are still pending disposal. Hence, a special focus was given to informing violators about the pending cases through call centres located at 10 places in the city and asking them to visit a call centre to dispose of the cases on Saturday. As a result on January 21,425 cases were disposed of and Rs 43,96,500 were paid by the violators. This special drive will continue said a senior police officer.
 

