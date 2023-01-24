IIT-Madras alumni to sponsor Parkinson’s therapeutics lab

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The students of 1972 batch of IIT Madras have come up to sponsor ‘Parkinson’s Therapeutics Lab’ on the occasion of the Golden Jubilee Reunion. The batch donated Rs 50 lakh towards the scholarship fund.

The lab will be a major boost to researchers at the Institute Biotechnology departments’ Computational Neuroscience Laboratory (CNS Lab) to develop a computational model of the brain region called ‘Basal Ganglia’ (BG) where the loss of cells leads to Parkinson’s disease, read a statement.

The BG system plays vital and diverse roles in all major domains of brain function such as sensory-motor, cognitive, affective and autonomous. The research on Parkinson’s disease at the CNS Lab include study on basal ganglia and Parkinson’s disease, and model-based clinical applications for Parkinson’s disease.

The project will be managed by V Srinivasa Chakravarthy, who is a faculty of the Department of Biotechnology in IIT Madras.

