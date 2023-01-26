17-year-old gaana singer stabbed to death at funeral in Saidapet, six held

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Six persons were arrested and a minor boy was detained after a 17-year-old gaana singer was stabbed to death by a group at a funeral in Saidapet on Tuesday. They were identified as S Dinesh (20), K Ashok (22), C Arun (22), S Pallu Praveen (22), D Prakash (19) and N Vignesh (22). The police also recovered six knives from them.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Umar Basha, a resident of Chetty Thottam near Saidapet. On Tuesday night, while a set of gaana singers were performing at the ceremony, an argument broke out between a group and Umar Basha.

The group started attacking him and fled when Umar collapsed. He died on the spot. Saidapet police rushed to the spot, recovered the body and sent it to Royapettah Government Hospital for postmortem. A probe is on.

