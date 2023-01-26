Chennai-Bengaluru expressway: 14km road work complete

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Around 15% of work (14.4 km) on the 96km stretch of Chennai-Bengaluru expressway on the Tamil Nadu side has been completed, according to sources. Officials of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) said work is expected to be completed within the next 15-16 months. “The challenge during the rains was getting earth. As ponds and lakes were brimming, it was difficult but since water has started receding now, it earth can be sourced from the waterbodies,” the officials said.

A total of 833.91 hectares of land will be acquired for the project in Tamil Nadu. Out of this, 95% of the land has already been acquired and the rest will be done soon, said another NHAI official. The work on TN side has been divided into four packages. These include 24 km between Gudipala and Walajahpet, 24.5 km between Walajapet to Arakkonam, 25.5 km between Arakkonam and Kancheepuram and 32.1 km between Kanchipuram and Sriperumbudur. Of this, more than 10 km is on the Andhra side, the official said. As per the design, the project on the Tamil Nadu side includes 54 bridges, 13 vehicular subways and toll plazas.

The Bengaluru - Chennai expressway passing through Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu is expected to be completed at an estimated cost of `16,730 crore. On completion, the expressway will help reduce travel time between Bengaluru and Chennai by two to three hours. Currently, it takes between five to seven hours to travel on the existing 326-km Chennai-Bengaluru bypass road which handles more than 75,000 vehicles a day.

The project is considered to be a priority project under Chennai-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor. Tamil Nadu will have to invest $22,965 million (USD) in developing Chennai-Bangalore Industrial Corridor which will span across seven districts of the state, covering nearly 30,000 sq km, according to the master plan prepared by the Japanese International Corporation Agency (JICA).

